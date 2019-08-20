Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada home prices rise 0.7% in July: Teranet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 08:32am EDT
A real estate assembly of houses marked for demolition stand next to a billboard advertising a future condominium in Toronto

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian home prices climbed for a third straight time in July, rising 0.7% from June, but the index was lower than the month's 21-year average, data showed on Tuesday.

The Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index measures changes for repeat sales of single-family homes. The rise in July followed a 0.8% gain in June and a 0.5% increase in May..

"As in the two previous months, the (July) gain was not really a sign of market vigor," said Marc Pinsonneault, a senior economist at the National Bank of Canada, given the increase was lower than what is traditionally seen at this time of the year.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the composite index would show a retreat of 0.1% in July, Pinsonneault noted. Meanwhile, the annual gain, at 0.4%, was the smallest rise seen since November 2009.

Vancouver was the only metropolitan index of the 11 surveyed to see a decline in July, falling 1.0% - its 12th straight month without a rise.

(Reporting by Kelsey Johnson; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA 0.26% 61.21 Delayed Quote.8.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:47aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : External Sector Performance - June 2019
PU
08:46aCanada Factory Sales Fell 1.2% in June
DJ
08:37aHUBERT BURDA MEDIA GMBH KG : New Ways To Feed A Hungry Planet
PU
08:33aOVERSTOCK COM : tZERO Crypto App to Add Ravencoin as Third Cryptocurrency
BU
08:32aCANADA HOME PRICES RISE 0.7% IN JULY : Teranet
RE
08:32aKARIņ&SCARON; : the untapped trade potential between Latvia and India is sizeable; urges to open an embassy in Riga
PU
08:27aDEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK : 6-months Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) - Auction result
PU
08:18aBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Decline As Investors Eye Trade And Fiscal Stimulus Talk
DJ
08:15aDon't Bet on Trump Rescuing the Stock Market -- Streetwise
DJ
08:14aSouth Africa to consider new nuclear in affordable way
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PANDORA AS : PANDORA : Recovery signs boost jeweller Pandora despite profit drop
2MEDARTIS HOLDING AG : MEDARTIS : announces half-year 2019 results
3Johnson puts health service off limits in potential U.S. trade deal
4BAKKAFROST : Bakkafrost second quarter core profit drops 17%, but beats forecast
5BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG : Basilea reports significantly increased cash-generating revenue, flat operating exp..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group