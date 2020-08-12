Canada housing agency urges lenders to avoid risky borrowers

TORONTO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The head of Canada's mortgage
agency urged lenders to avoid offering home loans to riskier
borrowers insured by its private rivals warning that excessive
household borrowing will make the "pain of the deferred COVID-19
economic adjustment worse."
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp (CMHC) has lost mortgage
insurance market share to private insurers after the
government-backed agency tightened underwriting standards from
July 1 as it forecast home price declines of as much as 18% over
the next 12 months.
"While we would prefer our competitors followed our lead for
the good of our economy, they nevertheless remain free to offer
insurance for those whom we would not," CMHC Chief Executive
Evan Siddall said in the letter to lenders dated Aug. 10 and
made public on Wednesday.
Siddall said the CMHC is approaching the minimum level it
needs to protect the mortgage market during crises, and urged
banks to help protect against further erosion.
"Our ability to respond effectively in a crisis will be
weakened if our market share deteriorates significantly
further," Siddall added.
Canadian home prices held up through the pandemic as
listings dried up alongside buyers, and rose further in July as
lower mortgage rates and the end of lockdowns caused demand to
outpace an increase in homes put up for sale. But CMHC has
forecast home-price declines of as much as 18% over the next
year, and Siddall said in the letter he still expects prices to
fall.
"We don't think our national mortgage insurance regime
should be used to help people buy homes with negative equity,"
Siddall said, adding that exposing borrowers, and first-time
home buyers in particular, to excessive borrowing creates a very
significant economic drag.
(Reporting By Nichola Saminather
Editing by Marguerita Choy)