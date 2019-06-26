Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada investigating meat banned by China - trade minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 11:11am EDT
Canada's Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr takes part in news conference in Ottawa

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Canadian government does not know whether shipments of meat that sparked a temporary Chinese import ban actually come from Canada, Trade Minister Jim Carr said on Wednesday.

"We don't know where the product originated," he told reporters in Toronto. China said on Tuesday it wanted Ottawa to stop allowing meat shipments after bogus export certificates were discovered.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing. "Someone is going to have to come up with some proof that there is something wrong with the product," Carr said.

Relations between China and Canada nosedived in December after Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co, was detained in Vancouver on a U.S. arrest warrant. She denies any wrongdoing and Beijing is demanding her return.

Shortly after Meng's arrest, China detained two Canadians, who have since been charged with espionage. Beijing has also halted Canadian exports of canola seed.

"No one is looking to escalate or exacerbate tensions," Carr said when asked about the ongoing bilateral dispute.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leaves Wednesday morning for the Group of 20 leaders meeting in Japan. U.S. President Donald Trump last week told Trudeau he was prepared to raise the case of the two detained Canadians with Chinese President Xi Jinping, whom he is to meet with on Saturday at the G20 meeting.

(Reporting by Kelsey Johnson and David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Phil Berlowitz)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:17aDollar gains as traders pare bets on a bold U.S. rate cut
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:14aDollar gains as traders pare bets on a bold U.S. rate cut
RE
11:13aEurope's Struggling Political Parties Promise a -2-
DJ
11:13aEurope's Struggling Political Parties Promise a Return to the 1970s
DJ
11:12aDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND FISHERIES OF PRINCE : Plant diagnostic lab re-opens for season
PU
11:11aCanada investigating meat banned by China - trade minister
RE
11:11aCanada investigating meat banned by China - trade minister
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices rise on drop in U.S. crude stocks, refinery outage
2TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD : Facing Challenges, Firms Seek Deals -- WSJ
3HARGREAVES LANSDOWN : Woodford fund managers exploited flawed EU rules - FCA head
4BRENNTAG AG : BRENNTAG : Shares in Germany's Brenntag drop on dual-use chemicals sale to Syria
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Equities Chief to Exit Deutsche Bank

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About