Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada invests C$85 million in satellite company to narrow broadband gap for remote areas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 05:50pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Canadian Minister of Innovation Science and Economic Development Bains speaks at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Canadian government said on Wednesday it is investing C$85 million ($64.70 million) in an Ottawa-based satellite company as part of an effort to provide better broadband internet access to rural and remote communities.

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains said the funding would be used by Telesat to build and test technologies that use low-earth-orbit (LEO) satellites to boost connectivity.

"This new, space-based system will provide a dramatic and disruptive improvement over existing satellites," Telesat Chief Executive Officer Dan Goldberg said, adding that the technology will be affordable and reliable.

LEO satellites operate 36 times closer to the earth than traditional telecommunications satellites. This means they take less time to send and receive information, leading to better and faster broadband service, even in rural, remote and northern areas.

Bains said Canada has also entered a preliminary agreement with Telesat that would address "connectivity gaps in rural and remote communities by bringing fiber-like internet to Canadians no matter where they live."

A memorandum of understanding foresees the Canadian government committing up to C$600 million over 10 years for "privileged access" to the satellite network and to help deliver C$1.2 billion in affordable high-speed internet.

The privileged access will not be limited to isolated or rural communities, Bains said.

"This will benefit the Canadian government as a whole, and of course our military will benefit," he said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government promised to make high-speed internet available to all Canadians by 2030. The government has committed up to C$1.7 billion, which included funding for LEO satellites, to achieve this target.

In 2018, the Canadian government promised to invest C$100 million over five years in projects designed to boost broadband connectivity via the use of LEO satellites.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; writing by Kelsey Johnson; editing by Paul Simao and Bill Berkrot)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:32pWith finger on trigger, ECB aims at more stimulus
RE
06:25pMD|DC CREDIT UNION ASSOCIATION : Come out and join us for the PSCU Roadshow taking place on August 27, 2019, at the . See what they are working on to help grow your credit union and serve credit union members!
PU
05:51pHorizons ETFs Announces July 2019 Distributions for Certain Active ETFs
AQ
05:50pNew API Enables Real-Time Data Transfers Between SimpleNexus, Mortgage Lenders and Third-Party Systems
SE
05:50pCanada invests C$85 million in satellite company to narrow broadband gap for remote areas
RE
05:38pBrazil Will Give Workers Up to $8 Billion to Spur Growth
DJ
05:31pHorizons ETFS Announces July 2019 Distributions for its Covered Call ETFs
AQ
05:19pUtilities Flat as Traders Rotate Into Sectors With Faster Growth -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:17pCommunications Services up After Sprint Deal, AT&T Earnings Reports -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : warns of costly privacy changes, discloses another U.S. probe
2ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : Xilinx resumes some Huawei sales, but lower forecast sends shares down
3FRANKLIN FINANCIAL NETWORK INC : FRANKLIN FINANCIAL NETWORK: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
4J C PENNEY COMPANY INC : J.C. PENNEY TIE-UP FAVORABLE FOR SEPHORA BUSINESS: LVMH
5HOWARD BANCORP INC : HOWARD BANCORP: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group