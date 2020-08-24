Canada largely wins WTO case in lumber dispute with U.S.

BRUSSELS, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Canada largely won a case
before the World Trade Organization on Monday in a long-running
dispute with the United States over U.S. duties imposed on
Canadian softwood lumber exports.
A three-person panel determined that the duties, designed to
counter Canadian subsidies, breached global trading rules
because Washington had not shown that many prices paid by
Canadian firms for timber on government-owned lands were
artificially low.
The U.S. industry has complained for decades that Canadian
rivals benefit from provincial government subsidies, allowing
them to sell their wood for less.
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer criticised the
ruling in a statement, saying it prevented the United States
from taking legitimate action against Canadian subsidies.
"This flawed report confirms what the United States has been
saying for years: the WTO dispute settlement system is being
used to shield non-market practices and harm U.S. interests."
U.S. President Donald Trump has branded the WTO a "broken"
and "horrible" institution and his administration has crippled
the appeals process by blocking appointments to the WTO's
appellate body.
The lumber dispute dates back to the 1980s and has included
a previous round of WTO cases lasting from 2001 to 2006. That
concluded with a settlement under which Washington suspended
duties as long as lumber prices were sufficiently high.
The agreement expired in 2015, prompting the subsequent
Trump administration to slap tariffs of up to 17.99% against
what it saw as unfair subsidies for Canadian exporters of
softwood lumber, which is used in home construction.
Monday's case, the ninth before the WTO in the lumber
dispute, concerned subsidies. A different WTO panel last year
largely upheld U.S. anti-dumping duties on Canadian lumber,
prompting a Canadian appeal.
In Monday's ruling, some Canadian claims were dismissed and
the panel considered that it did not have to rule on others to
resolve that dispute.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels and David Lawder in
Washington
Editing by Mark Heinrich)