Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada loses record 2 million jobs; temporary layoffs hide extent of damage

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 10:00am EDT
A woman walks past a

By Kelsey Johnson

Canada lost a record-breaking 2.0 million jobs in April while the unemployment rate surged to a near-record high 13.0%, according to official data released on Friday that did not reflect the full extent of layoffs caused by coronavirus shutdowns.

Although the numbers were not as bad as markets had feared, Statistics Canada said they did not capture the 1.1 million people who had temporarily lost their jobs and who expected to return to work once restrictions were relaxed.

Had these people been counted as jobless, the April unemployment rate would have been a record 17.8%.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a loss of 4 million jobs and an unemployment rate of 18%, up from the 7.8% seen in March, when 1 million jobs were lost.

"The unemployment rate at 13% is not something to be excited about, but it's a lot better than feared. I would say that the jobs figures probably understate the weakness in the economy," said Andrew Kelvin, chief Canada strategist at TD Securities.

The Canadian dollar strengthened to a one-week high of C$1.3922 to the U.S. dollar, or 71.83 U.S. cents.

Most non-essential businesses have been shut since mid-March as officials urge people to stay at home to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, but in recent weeks, some of the 10 Canadian provinces have started to gradually reopen their economies.

As of May 5, more than 7.5 million Canadians had applied for some form of federal employment aid, according to government data.

"Almost all (97.0%) of the newly-unemployed were on temporary layoff ... indicating that they expected to return to their former employer as the shutdown is relaxed," Statscan said in a commentary. The labor participation rate slid to 59.8% from 63.5% in March.

The record for the highest unemployment rate since Statscan adopted their current labor force model in January 1976 was the 13.1% seen in December 1982.

Some 1.47 million full-time jobs were lost along with 522,00 part-time positions.

"It is still obviously bad. You have 2 million people out of work (and) it's also they worked for a lot less hours than they normally would," said Nathan Janzen, senior economist at the Royal Bank of Canada.

"This is still consistent with a really, really sharp drop in output or another big decline in overall economic activity in April," he said by phone.

(Additional reporting by Fergal Smith, Jeff Lewis and Moira Warburton in Toronto, writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by David Gregorio, Nick Zieminski and Jonathan Oatis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:09aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21 Series II-Issue Price
PU
10:08aCanada Sets Fresh Job-Loss Record in April -- Update
DJ
10:00aCanada loses record 2 million jobs; temporary layoffs hide extent of damage
RE
09:57aTreasury Yields Rise After Jobs Report
DJ
09:55aCanada March Building Permits Decline Sharply in March
DJ
09:49aSUSTAINABLE FOOD LAB : Keeping Change Moving When Everything Stops
PU
09:48aOil heads for another weekly gain on demand hopes and shut-ins
RE
09:45aU.S. joblessness slams Latinos, less educated with brutal force
RE
09:43aINSTANT VIEW : Coronavirus ravaged U.S. payrolls in April, 20.5 mln jobs lost
RE
09:43aDollar Claws Back Declines After Jobs Report -- Market Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Germany's BaFin investigating Wirecard communication ahead of audit publication
2ROKU, INC. : ROKU: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
3ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : first-quarter pretax profit slumps 36%, less than feared, on coronavirus
4FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Peugeot Deal Math Draws Questions
5SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Robust performance in complicated times

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group