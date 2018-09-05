Log in
Canada might appeal ruling that quashed pipeline approval: Trudeau

09/05/2018 | 08:56pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Canada's PM Trudeau takes part in a news conference in Ottawa

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Canadian government might appeal a court ruling that overturned federal approval of the Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

Trudeau told reporters in Edmonton that Ottawa was looking at its legislative and other options after the Federal Court of Appeal last month said the government had failed to adequately consider aboriginal concerns.

The ruling dealt a blow to Trudeau's efforts to balance environmental and economic issues and underscored industry concerns about the obstacles facing major infrastructure projects in Canada.

"We're looking at various options, including legislation, including appeals. ... We are looking at what an appeal would look like, what it would mean," Trudeau told a televised news conference in Edmonton, Alberta. He did not give details.

The pipeline takes oil from Alberta to the Pacific province of British Columbia. Alberta premier Rachel Notley - whom Trudeau was due to meet with later on Wednesday - wants Ottawa to immediately appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court.

Trudeau's government agreed in May to buy the pipeline from Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd for C$4.5 billion ($3.4 billion), betting it would win in the Federal Court of Appeal.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Leslie Adler)

