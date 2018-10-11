Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada new home prices unchanged in August

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 07:12pm CEST
People pass a sign reading

(Reuters) - New home prices in Canada were unchanged in August, Statistics Canada said on Thursday. Ottawa registered the largest month-over-month gain, which was the eleventh consecutive rise in that market, while Toronto was flat.

(Reporting by Dale Smith)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:23pCanada to Unveil Measures to Thwart Dumping of Steel Products
DJ
08:15pTransCanada puts part of West Virginia Mountaineer natgas pipe into service
RE
08:14pCall 'em crazy, but Fed officials likely to keep raising rates
RE
07:54pNYC and Teachers Union Reach Tentative $2.1-Billion Labor Deal
DJ
07:50pRMA Awarded Management Contract by City of Cape Coral
SE
07:48pWall St. drops again, but tech bounce helps limit losses
RE
07:38pPRESS RELEASES : Cameroon Presidential Election
PU
07:33pARS AGRICULTURAL RESEARCH SERVICE : USDA Announces American Lamb Board Appointments
PU
07:32pPfizer settles New York probe into 'deceptive' copay coupons
RE
07:29pCANADA PESSIMISTIC ABOUT QUICK END TO U.S. METALS TARIFFS : sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
2BAYER : BAYER : Could Win a New Roundup Trial -- Update
3GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Toyota, SoftBank in first-ever alliance, target self-driving car services
4L BRANDS : L Brands Reports September 2018 Sales
5LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : Luxury Shares Feel the Pinch -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.