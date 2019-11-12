Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada pension fund Caisse CEO to step down in 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 12:56pm EST
Michael Sabia of Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec attends a forum in Toronto

Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, Canada's second largest pension fund, said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer and President Michael Sabia would step down in February 2020.

The company's board has started a search for the next president and CEO, which it expects to conclude at the beginning of 2020 with a successor approved by the government, Chairman Robert Tessier said in a statement.

"Courageously stepping up to the challenge of leading CDPQ in 2009 following the financial crisis, Michael and his team step by step have rebuilt the organization and repositioned it with new ideas, while creating international career opportunities for Québec's finance professionals," Tessier said in the statement.

CDPQ managed C$326.7 billion ($246.9 billion) at end of June, according to its website.

Sabia, who has helmed Caisse for 11 years, was originally expected to serve until March 31, 2021.

Sabia "felt it was the right time to leave for a new challenge," Caisse spokesman Maxime Chagnon said by phone. "The Caisse is very strong now so it was a good moment for him."

The Caisse in May named Rana Ghorayeb chief executive of its real estate lending unit Otera Capital, replacing Alfonso Graceffa, after an outside investigation found ethical failures by a handful of employees. Sabia said at the time that an investigation revealed no fraud.

By Nichola Saminather and Allison Lampert

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:56pCanada pension fund Caisse CEO to step down in 2020
RE
12:55pDisney+ launch marred by glitches as demand overwhelms
RE
12:55pNOVEMBER 12, 2019 : Metals Creek Resources and Anaconda Mining ...
PU
12:55pISDA &NDASH; INTERNATIONAL SWAPS AND DERIVATIVES A : Trade Organizations call for Extension of Temporary Equivalence and Recognition of UK CCPs
PU
12:53pTrump barks at Fed but offers no fresh details on trade in NY speech
RE
12:41pU.S. PORK PRICES RISE AS FATAL PIG DISEASE HITS ASIA : Tyson Foods CEO
RE
12:40pDEUTSCHE EUROSHOP : Optimisation of the holding structure enables tax provisions of around EUR73 million to be released and recognised in income / Adjustment of 2020 forecast due to market development
PU
12:38pSTRONGER REGULATIONS COULD HELP PROTECT AGAINST CYBER ATTACKS : Bank of Canada official
RE
12:25pGREENING THE GRID : Bringing Canadian Renewables to NYC Recap
PU
12:21pGerman data, earnings nudge Europe near four-year highs; Madrid lags
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Gives Gloomy Auto Sector Outlook After Multibillion-Dollar 3Q Loss
3INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG: FY 2019: FINAL QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EARNINGS IN LINE WIT..
4Wall Street in full speed
5NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : reports 70% quarterly profit drop, slashes full-year outlook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group