Canada's Alberta government eases oil curtailment limits
0
09/26/2019 | 05:07pm EDT
CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - The government of Canada's main oil-producing province Alberta eased oil curtailments for November and December on Thursday, allowing producers to increase output to 3.80 million barrels per day and 3.81 million barrels per day respectively.
Alberta has had oil curtailments in place since Jan. 1 2019 to ease congestion on export pipelines and help support prices.
(Reporting by Nia Williams, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)