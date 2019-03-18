Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada's Alberta increases crude output limit for May and June

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 09:51pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An oil pump jack pumps oil in a field near Calgary

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - The Canadian oil-producing province of Alberta will increase crude production limits by 25,000 barrels per day in May and a further 25,000 bpd in June, the government said on Monday.

The increases mean that by June, oil companies will be limited to 3.71 million bpd of production.

Alberta mandated production cuts this year to ease congestion on export pipelines that resulted in crude getting bottlenecked in storage and the discount on Canadian heavy crude widening to record levels.

"This temporary policy has been critical to reducing the oil price differential while we move ahead with our medium-term plan to ship more oil by rail and lead the long-term charge for new pipelines as we fight to get full value for the resources owned by all Albertans,” Premier Rachel Notley said in a statement.

The government said the increase in production limits comes as warmer weather reduces the amount of diluent needed to help oil sands bitumen flow through pipelines, increasing capacity.

Diluent is any ultra-light hydrocarbon mixed with viscous bitumen to enable it to flow.

The government said giving production limits two months in advance gives the energy industry and markets greater certainty when making decisions.

Some producers like MEG Energy supported curtailments because the move boosted prices, but it was criticized by integrated producers including Suncor Energy and Imperial Oil whose refining operations were benefiting from cheap crude.

Critics also blasted the government for making crude by rail shipments uneconomic and adding to volatility in the Canadian crude market.

On Friday, Imperial canceled a $2.6 billion oil sands project in northern Alberta, blaming the uncertainty caused by government intervention in the market.

Alberta is leasing 4,400 rail cars to ship 120,000 bpd of crude out of the province and ease pipeline congestion, with the first shipments due to begin in July.

The latest production limit increase comes the same day Alberta opened its final legislature session before a provincial election that polls suggest will see Notley's left-leaning government cede power to the United Conservative Party.

(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Sandra Maler and Alistair Bell)

By Nia Williams
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IMPERIAL OIL LTD 1.98% 37.11 Delayed Quote.5.20%
MEG ENERGY CORP 1.40% 5.06 Delayed Quote.-35.28%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. 1.42% 45.66 Delayed Quote.18.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:17pAsian shares flat as Fed looms, May's Brexit deal in chaos
RE
11:16pASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Muted, Awaiting Upcoming Fed Meeting
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:57pU.S. states probing Hyundai, Kia over vehicle fires - Connecticut AG
RE
10:52pMalaysia's February consumer prices seen falling 0.3 perfect year on year
RE
10:49pEXCLUSIVE : Saudi Arabia curbs family influence in Binladin group shake-up
RE
10:31pMalaysian PM Mahathir says some state-owned entities may be listed
RE
10:15pOil hovers near 2019 highs on OPEC-led supply cuts, U.S. sanctions
RE
10:08pSingapore's Golden Gate partners Hanwha to invest in Southeast Asian startups
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Ethiopia and Indonesia crash parallels heap pressure on Boeing
2LG UPLUS CORP : Nvidia partners with Softbank to deploy cloud gaming servers in Japan
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Canada re-examining Boeing 737 MAX approval after FAA certification probe
4U.S. Chip Makers Fear Trap in a Trade Deal With China -- 3rd Update
5Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Swedbank AB Investors

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.