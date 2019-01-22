Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada's Alberta offers loan guarantee for oil upgrading plant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 01:56pm EST

(Reuters) - Canada's biggest oil-producing province, Alberta, said on Tuesday that it would provide a C$440 million ($330 million) loan guarantee for a planned C$2 billion ($1.5 billion) oil partial upgrading facility, aiming to push more crude through its full pipelines.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said her government had signed a letter of intent for the loan guarantee to private company Value Creation Inc [VALCT.UL], which intends to make a final investment decision by year-end on building the facility, near Edmonton.

Partial upgrading reduces the thickness of oil sands bitumen, allowing it to flow through pipelines without having to be diluted. Alberta announced its strategy nearly a year ago to offer up to C$1 billion in loan guarantees and grants to spur construction of such facilities.

The move is one of a series of steps the left-leaning New Democratic Party has announced to clear chronic bottlenecks of Alberta's oil production, which has expanded faster than pipeline capacity. Notley's government, which faces an election this spring, has also ordered mandatory curtailments to clear a storage glut and said it planned to buy trains to move more oil.

Record-large discounts on prices for the province's heavy oil last year, mainly the result of problems shipping it, have shrunk profits for many oil producers and damaged the Canadian economy.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; editing by G Crosse and Steve Orlofsky)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:02pEquities slump as growth worries resurface
RE
02:00pEquities slump as growth worries resurface
RE
02:00pOil drops nearly three percent on rising supplies, China slowdown
RE
01:57pEquities slump as growth worries resurface
RE
01:56pCanada's Alberta offers loan guarantee for oil upgrading plant
RE
01:55pOil drops nearly 3 percent on rising supplies, China slowdown
RE
01:55pOil drops nearly 3 percent on rising supplies, China slowdown
RE
01:49pWall Street drops over 1.5 percent as global growth worries resurface
RE
01:44pU.S. rejects offer from China for preparatory trade talks - FT
RE
01:41pCanada's Alberta offers loan guarantee for oil upgrading plant
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CREDIT SUISSE GROUP : UBS sets gloomy tone for Europe's banks
2HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Foxconn says trying to hire 50,000 people in first quarter after job cu..
3RÉMY COINTREAU : REMY COINTREAU : shares fall on concerns over Chinese growth
4ARCONIC : ARCONIC : Announces Update on Strategy and Portfolio Review
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : China approves third batch of video games; Tencent still absent

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.