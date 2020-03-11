Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada's Alberta will curtail oil output to shore up prices if needed: premier

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 02:07pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Rows of steam generators line a road at the Cenovus Energy Christina Lake SAGD project south of Fort McMurray

The energy-rich Canadian province of Alberta will curtail oil production if necessary to help an industry which is set to start laying off workers in response to a global price war, its premier said on Wednesday.

Premier Jason Kenney said he was worried crude-by-rail shipments could plunge as a result of the price slump to around 100,000 barrels per day in April from the expected 500,000 barrels per day in March. This, he said, could cause inventories to balloon.

"We will not allow that to happen. We will use the curtailment tool responsibly to ensure at least a survival price for our producers to get through this period," Kenney said.

Alberta has curtailed production for more than a year because of congested pipelines. The province is restricting production to 3.81 million barrels per day in March and April.

The oil sector in Alberta - home to most of Canada's massive known crude reserves - has yet to recover from a 2015 price shock, Kenney said.

"We, unfortunately, do expect to see a number of layoff announcements coming from the energy sector in the next two or three weeks," he told reporters at Calgary's airport before flying to Ottawa.

The 10 provincial premiers are due to meet federal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for talks on Thursday and Friday. Kenney said he would be asking for financial assistance for laid-off workers.

Trudeau said earlier he would raise the impact of falling oil prices on energy-producing regions.

By Kelsey Johnson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:37pImpact of coronavirus on next round of UK-EU talks uncertain - Gove
RE
02:34pDelta Air extends suspension of U.S.-China flights through May 31
RE
02:33pEXCLUSIVE : Russia to OPEC: deeper oil cuts won't work
RE
02:32pDelta Air extends suspension of U.S.-China flights through May 31
RE
02:31pWorld Health Organization describes coronavirus outbreak as pandemic
RE
02:30pIsrael expands coronavirus aid package to $2.8 billion
RE
02:26pUK debt agency sees risk 2020/21 gilt issuance will need to rise further
RE
02:24pWHO calls coronavirus a pandemic as Britain, Italy shore up defences
RE
02:24pIraqi semi-autonomous Kurdistan region bans New year festivals due to coronavirus
RE
02:21pSTARBOARD NOMINATES MINORITY SLATE OF DIRECTORS TO EBAY BOARD : Wsj
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1OSRAM LICHT AG : AMS to sell new shares for 9.20 Swiss francs from March 16
2ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : warns of big coronavirus hit to China sales
3AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
4BARCLAYS PLC : Financial firms around the world ramp up contingency plans as coronavirus hits
5CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : 2019 Annual Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group