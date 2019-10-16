Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada's Annual Inflation Holds Steady at 1.9% in September -- 2nd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 10:35am EDT

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA -- Canada's annual inflation rate rose in September but remained shy of the Bank of Canada's 2% target, as higher costs associated with shelter and automobiles were offset by a drop in gasoline prices.

Analysts said the September report offers the Bank of Canada more evidence to keep interest rates unchanged at its next meeting in two weeks.

Canada's consumer-price index increased 1.9% on a year-over-year basis in September, Statistics Canada said Wednesday. September's reading matched both the previous month's rise and market expectations, according to economists at BMO Capital Markets.

On a month-over-month basis, the index declined 0.4%, dragged down by a drop in airfares back to levels before the busy summer-travel season.

The Bank of Canada's preferred measures for underlying inflation edged higher from the previous month, with the average core CPI for September at 2.07%, versus 1.97% in the previous month. These core readings are designed to filter out volatile, month-to-month swings in prices.

The Bank of Canada sets its monetary policy to achieve 2% annual inflation.

Inflation has remained close to the central bank's target. A senior central bank official said last month CPI remains "well behaved" compared with other industrialized economies. Expectations for a possible Bank of Canada rate cut later in October -- to mitigate the fallout from a global economic slowdown -- have diminished, partly because of strong gains in employment and average hourly wages, and a recovery in the real-estate market.

"The underlying trend in Canadian inflation actually remains a bit above much of the rest of the world, and looks like it could grind a bit higher yet based on the steady gains in core inflation," said Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets. "This will further dull the BoC's appetite for rate cuts anytime soon," he said.

The next Bank of Canada rate decision is scheduled for Oct. 30.

Statistics Canada said when energy and food prices are excluded, the inflation rate rose 2.1% in September on a one-year basis. Food and energy comprise almost 23% of the CPI basket of goods.

Excluding the price of gasoline, inflation climbed 2.4%.

According to the September report, gasoline prices dropped 10% from a year ago. Gasoline prices fell by a similar degree in the previous month. The data agency attributed September's decline to low global demand for oil, and a switch by refineries from summer-blend gasoline to a less-expensive winter blend.

Offsetting the drop in gasoline prices was a 3.4% rise in the cost of passenger vehicles, as dealerships offered fewer financing incentives for potential customers. Car-insurance premiums climbed 8.9%.

Shelter costs rose 2.3%, on increases in mortgage payments and rent. Food prices climbed 3.7%.

On a seasonally-adjusted basis, CPI fell 0.1% in September.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:46aBrexit insolvency fears boost demand for trade credit insurance
RE
10:46aAs the beer flows, so does the economy, as consumers keep growth aloft
RE
10:44aAs the beer flows, so does the economy, as consumers keep growth aloft
RE
10:43aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : POTATO MARKET UPDATE 15th OCTOBER
PU
10:43aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : UN official lauds Zambia for efforts to ensure everyone has legal identity
PU
10:43aWCO WORLD CUSTOMS ORGANIZATION : Mercator Programme diagnostic mission for the Botswana Unified Revenue Service
PU
10:38aAMIS AGRICULTURAL MARKET INFORMATION SYSTEM : 16th session of the Information Group
PU
10:37aCorroded pipe led to Philadelphia refinery fire -U.S. Chemical Safety Board
RE
10:35aCanada's Annual Inflation Holds Steady at 1.9% in September -- 2nd Update
DJ
10:33aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF LIT : Lithuania's Foreign Minister meets with Ukrainian delegation from Kherson Oblast
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BARNEYS NEARS BANKRUPTCY DEAL WITH AUTHENTIC BRANDS, SAKS OWNER: sources
2Goldman profit slammed by souring WeWork, Uber bets
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Statement on Financial Times article
4ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML N : 3Q Net Profit Fell 7.9%; Introduces Interim Dividend
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Skoda Auto reports 2.7% drop in deliveries in first nine months

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group