Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Canada's 'Big Six' banks to limit hours, close branches in coronavirus fight

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 09:58pm EDT
A Bank of Montreal logo is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa

Canada's six largest banks will temporarily limit operating hours and close some branches as part of measures to support social distancing and curb the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the Canadian Bankers Association said on Tuesday.

Many services will continue to be available through automated banking machines, mobile apps, websites and telephone banking, the industry group said https://cba.ca/banks-in-canada-coordinate-health-response-for-covid-19 on Tuesday.

Bank of Montreal will close 134 branches, representing 15% of its total in Canada, over the coming days, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

Late on Monday, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said that, beginning Wednesday, it will close about 206 banking centers that do not offer over-the-counter cash and banking services.

Both banks will also adjust the operating hours of their branches, they said.

CIBC said many employees in non-client facing roles were working from home starting this week, and the bank is donating C$100,000 to the World Health Organization and C$650,000 to Canadian charities.

The banks will maintain critical services for customers and special care will be given to branches in rural communities, the CBA said.

The move comes on a day when Ontario, Canada's most populous province, banned gatherings of more than 50 people and ordered the closure of bars and restaurants in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

In a separate statement on Tuesday, the major lenders said they would provide financial relief to Canadians hurt by the economic consequences of COVID-19 and underlined their commitment to work with personal and small business banking customers on a case-by-case basis.

Financial help will include up to a six-month payment deferral for mortgages and opportunity for relief on other credit products to help customers manage through challenges such as pay or childcare disruptions due to school closures over coronavirus concerns.

As of Monday, the death toll in Canada had risen to four and the number of infected jumped to 407 from 341.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru, Nichola Saminather in Toronto; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Bernadette Baum and Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA 0.79% 46.11 Delayed Quote.-23.75%
THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 2.58% 54.02 Delayed Quote.-19.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:53pUPDATE1 : Nissan to pull out of local production in Indonesia: source
AQ
10:53pGENTING MALAYSIA BERHAD : Closes Resorts in Malaysia, U.S. as Virus Cases Climb
DJ
10:52pCARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : COVID-19 Update – All Westfield Centres Remain Open
PU
10:52pCIGNA : Announces Early Results of Tender Offers for up to $1.45 billion in Aggregate Principal Amount of Outstanding Notes
PU
10:51pFILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AAN, BDX, FLR and INO
GL
10:51pFILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ALGN, QD, TLRY and WWE
GL
10:51pFILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of HPQ, JELD, OXY and SIX
GL
10:51pFILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MGPI, SBT, TUP and TVTY
GL
10:51pFILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of OPRA, WBK, SPR and SSL
GL
10:49pHSBC appoints insider Quinn as CEO amid growth headwinds
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC : MITCHELLS & BUTLERS : UK unveils £330 billion lifeline for firms hit by coronavirus
2BRENT : Brent crude sinks below $30 a barrel as recession fears weigh
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Asks for $60 Billion in Aid for U.S. Aerospace Industry
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : California county says Tesla factory cannot operate normally in coronavirus shutdown
5As China's coronavirus outbreak eases, a wary return to shops for consumers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group