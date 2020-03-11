Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada's Brookfield halts sale of Australian coal port due to coronavirus: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 04:54am EDT

Canada's Brookfield Asset Management has put the $2 billion sale or potential listing of its coal export terminal in Australia on hold due to travel restrictions amid the spread of coronavirus, two sources said.

Running a sale and listing process had become impossible given travel bans due to the global outbreak, the sources said, declining to be identified because they were not allowed to talk to the media.

The decision makes the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT) the largest and most high profile corporate transaction in Australia to fall victim to the volatile financial market conditions sparked by the epidemic.

The dual track process, which also includes the prospect of an initial public offering (IPO), could be restarted in the middle of the year with the aim of a transaction in the third quarter, according to one source with direct knowledge of the matter.

A non-deal roadshow to meet fund managers as part of the IPO process was due to start in the United States next week before shifting to Europe, but that was put on ice because of the travel bans that banks, law firms and advisory firms have put in place for staff.

The Hong Kong leg of the roadshow was due to take place via a video conference, according to one source.

Takeover activity in Australia had started strongly in 2020 after Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc increased its bid a third time to buy Caltex, the Australian fuel retailer, to value the company at $8.8 billion.

The firm had originally offered A$32 a share for the company, then A$34.50 and a February bid of $A35.25 was deemed enough by the Caltex board to allow due diligence to be carried out.

However, Caltex's shares have now weakened substantially on the back of a volatile global price and closed at A$27.53 on Wednesday.

Cinema and theme park operator Village Roadshow is also at the centre of a takeover tussle between private equity groups BGH, which has offered A$4 a share, and Pacific Equity Partners whose bid is A$3.90.

First round bids submitted for DBCT in late February had valued it at over A$2 billion ($1.3 billion), two sources said, but the extensive due diligence and site visits required to continue the sale process would be too difficult to perform in the current environment.

A spokesman for DBCT declined to comment. A spokeswoman for Brookfield did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

($1 = 1.5368 Australian dollars)

By Paulina Duran and Scott Murdoch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:31aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:31aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:30aLagarde told EU chiefs ECB looking at all tools for virus response - Bloomberg News
RE
05:30aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:30aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:30aU.S. Coronavirus Cases Top 1,000
DJ
05:29aStocks gain after emergency BoE cut adds to stimulus hopes
RE
05:29aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:29aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:25aBoE's Carney says coordinating with finance ministry for max impact
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : warns of big coronavirus hit to China sales
2OSRAM LICHT AG : AMS to sell new shares for 9.20 Swiss francs from March 16
3AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
4BARCLAYS PLC : Financial firms around the world ramp up contingency plans as coronavirus hits
5CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : 2019 Annual Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group