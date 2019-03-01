Canada's Economy Delivers Worst Quarterly Growth in Two Years -- Update

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA -- The Canadian economy slowed in the fourth quarter in its worst performance in more than two years amid a drop in business investment and softer household spending.

Canada's gross domestic product, or the broadest measure of goods and services produced in an economy, rose at a 0.4% annualized rate in the fourth quarter of 2018, to 2.063 trillion Canadian dollars ($1.567 trillion), Statistics Canada said Friday. GDP advanced 2.0% in the previous quarter.

Market expectations were for a 1.0% advance in the fourth quarter, according to economists at Royal Bank of Canada.

For 2018 as a whole, Canada's economy grew 1.8%, marking a slowdown from the 3.0% expansion in 2017.

Meanwhile, monthly GDP fell 0.1% in December on widespread weakness in goods-producing industries. It was the third monthly decline in four months and followed a 0.1% drop in the previous month.

The latest GDP data comes less than a week before the Bank of Canada is scheduled to announce its next interest rate decision. Ahead of Friday's GDP report, economists widely anticipated that the central bank would leave its benchmark overnight interest rate on hold at 1.75% in its March 6 announcement.

While Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz reiterated in a speech last week that interest rates will need to move higher, to a range of 2.5% to 3.5%, he said the timing of future increases remains unclear.

Statistics Canada said growth in household spending slowed in the fourth quarter for a 0.2% advance. Consumer spending has trended downward over the past year as interest rates have increased.

Business investment fell 2.7% in the quarter on a nonannualized basis, on declines in investment in non-residential buildings and engineering structures, as well as and machinery and equipment.

Export volumes on a nonannualized basis edged down 0.1% in the three-month period, following a 0.8% gain in the previous quarter. Meanwhile, import volumes fell 0.3% in the fourth quarter, following a 2.2% decline in the previous three-month period.

