Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada's Economy Delivers Worst Quarterly Growth in Two Years -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 09:20am EST

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA -- The Canadian economy slowed in the fourth quarter in its worst performance in more than two years amid a drop in business investment and softer household spending.

Canada's gross domestic product, or the broadest measure of goods and services produced in an economy, rose at a 0.4% annualized rate in the fourth quarter of 2018, to 2.063 trillion Canadian dollars ($1.567 trillion), Statistics Canada said Friday. GDP advanced 2.0% in the previous quarter.

Market expectations were for a 1.0% advance in the fourth quarter, according to economists at Royal Bank of Canada.

For 2018 as a whole, Canada's economy grew 1.8%, marking a slowdown from the 3.0% expansion in 2017.

Meanwhile, monthly GDP fell 0.1% in December on widespread weakness in goods-producing industries. It was the third monthly decline in four months and followed a 0.1% drop in the previous month.

The latest GDP data comes less than a week before the Bank of Canada is scheduled to announce its next interest rate decision. Ahead of Friday's GDP report, economists widely anticipated that the central bank would leave its benchmark overnight interest rate on hold at 1.75% in its March 6 announcement.

While Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz reiterated in a speech last week that interest rates will need to move higher, to a range of 2.5% to 3.5%, he said the timing of future increases remains unclear.

Statistics Canada said growth in household spending slowed in the fourth quarter for a 0.2% advance. Consumer spending has trended downward over the past year as interest rates have increased.

Business investment fell 2.7% in the quarter on a nonannualized basis, on declines in investment in non-residential buildings and engineering structures, as well as and machinery and equipment.

Export volumes on a nonannualized basis edged down 0.1% in the three-month period, following a 0.8% gain in the previous quarter. Meanwhile, import volumes fell 0.3% in the fourth quarter, following a 2.2% decline in the previous three-month period.

Write to Kim Mackrael at kim.mackrael@wsj.com

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:01aUNITED STATES : ISM Manufacturing PMI worse than estimates at 54.2
10:01aUNITED STATES : Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment worse than estimates at 93.8
09:45aInflation Fell Below Fed Target in 2018
DJ
09:44aSPAIN : EIB finances expansion and energy efficiency improvement of Madrid's social housing stock
PU
09:44aGREECE : EUR 1.9 billion EIB Group backing for private sector, energy and urban investment
PU
09:41aTSX opens higher on gains in consumer discretionary shares
RE
09:41aIn rebuff to Trump, OPEC oil output drops further in February
RE
09:39aCanada manufacturing growth hits 26-month low as hiring slows
RE
09:37aChina cheers MSCI weight gain, yen takes the strain
RE
09:35aWall Street rises at open following benign inflation data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : debuts $35,000 Model 3, sees loss in first quarter
2KKR & CO INC : EXCLUSIVE: KKR, China's Tencent eyeing bids for Universal Music - sources
3CVS HEALTH CORPORATION : CVS HEALTH : Names Chief Information Officer to Lead Aetna Integration
4WILLIAM HILL : WILLIAM HILL : 2019 outlook in line as U.S. expansion ramps up
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Bud Brewer Pushes Alternatives

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.