Canada's Economy Grew Modestly in First Quarter

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA -- The Canadian economy expanded modestly in the first quarter but fell short of market expectations, as broad-based gains in household spending and a rebound in business investment were moderated by a decline in exports.

Canada's gross domestic product, or the broadest measure of goods and services produced in an economy, rose at a 0.4% annualized rate in the first quarter of 2019, to 2.066 trillion Canadian dollars (US$1.530 trillion), Statistics Canada said Friday. GDP rose 0.3% annualized in the previous quarter, compared with a previous estimate of a 0.4% advance.

Market expectations were for a 0.9% advance in the first quarter, according to economists at CIBC World Markets.

Meanwhile, monthly GDP rose 0.5% in March, led by gains in the manufacturing sector and in mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction. The monthly gain follows a revised 0.2% contraction in the previous month. Market expectations were for a 0.3% advance in March.

The quarterly data is slightly ahead of the Bank of Canada's most recent forecast, which called for a 0.3% annualized expansion during the first three months of the year. Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins said in a speech Thursday that recent data appeared to be in line with the central bank's expectations for a pickup in GDP during the second half of the year. "Evidence has been accumulating that tells us our story is on track," Ms. Wilkins said Thursday.

After raising its benchmark overnight interest rate five times between mid-2017 and October 2018, the Bank of Canada said earlier this spring that it would push the pause button on further rate increases in the face of a domestic slowdown. The central bank held the key rate steady in an announcement earlier this week, saying the Canadian economy is facing fresh trade-related risks even as domestic activity has improved.

Statistics Canada said growth in household spending accelerated to 0.9% on a nonanualized basis in the first quarter. Spending on durable goods rose 1.2% and vehicle purchases advanced 0.9%.

Business investment rebounded 3.2% in the first quarter, following a 2.5% decline in the previous three-month period. The data agency said the gain was driven by an 8.7% advance in machinery and equipment investment.

Exports were down 1.0% in the first quarter, while imports rose 1.9%. Housing investment, meanwhile, fell 1.6% during the first three months of the year for the fifth consecutive quarterly contraction.

Write to Kim Mackrael at kim.mackrael@wsj.com