Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada's Economy Grew Modestly in First Quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 09:21am EDT

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA -- The Canadian economy expanded modestly in the first quarter but fell short of market expectations, as broad-based gains in household spending and a rebound in business investment were moderated by a decline in exports.

Canada's gross domestic product, or the broadest measure of goods and services produced in an economy, rose at a 0.4% annualized rate in the first quarter of 2019, to 2.066 trillion Canadian dollars (US$1.530 trillion), Statistics Canada said Friday. GDP rose 0.3% annualized in the previous quarter, compared with a previous estimate of a 0.4% advance.

Market expectations were for a 0.9% advance in the first quarter, according to economists at CIBC World Markets.

Meanwhile, monthly GDP rose 0.5% in March, led by gains in the manufacturing sector and in mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction. The monthly gain follows a revised 0.2% contraction in the previous month. Market expectations were for a 0.3% advance in March.

The quarterly data is slightly ahead of the Bank of Canada's most recent forecast, which called for a 0.3% annualized expansion during the first three months of the year. Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins said in a speech Thursday that recent data appeared to be in line with the central bank's expectations for a pickup in GDP during the second half of the year. "Evidence has been accumulating that tells us our story is on track," Ms. Wilkins said Thursday.

After raising its benchmark overnight interest rate five times between mid-2017 and October 2018, the Bank of Canada said earlier this spring that it would push the pause button on further rate increases in the face of a domestic slowdown. The central bank held the key rate steady in an announcement earlier this week, saying the Canadian economy is facing fresh trade-related risks even as domestic activity has improved.

Statistics Canada said growth in household spending accelerated to 0.9% on a nonanualized basis in the first quarter. Spending on durable goods rose 1.2% and vehicle purchases advanced 0.9%.

Business investment rebounded 3.2% in the first quarter, following a 2.5% decline in the previous three-month period. The data agency said the gain was driven by an 8.7% advance in machinery and equipment investment.

Exports were down 1.0% in the first quarter, while imports rose 1.9%. Housing investment, meanwhile, fell 1.6% during the first three months of the year for the fifth consecutive quarterly contraction.

Write to Kim Mackrael at kim.mackrael@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:42aTSX slides at open after Trump's Mexico tariff threat
RE
09:39aCanadian dollar hits five-month low on potential threat to North American trade
RE
09:37aMexico Continues Trade Pact Process Despite Trump Tariff Threat
DJ
09:35aWall St. falls at open on Trump's Mexico threat
RE
09:34aRETAIL INDUSTRY LEADERS ASSOCIATION : Retailers Warn the Tariff Bill is Adding Up for American Consumers
PU
09:30aDOLLAR INDEX : pares losses briefly after U.S. spending data
RE
09:29aMINISTRY OF STEEL OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Dharmendra Pradhan assumes charge as Steel Minister
PU
09:29aU.S. Inflation Picked Up in April
DJ
09:21aMexican president says country will 'overcome' Trump threats, urges national unity
RE
09:21aCanada's Economy Grew Modestly in First Quarter
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : China threatens corporate hit-list on eve of new tariffs on U.S. imports
2BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Inflatable angry emoji looms over Facebook annual meeting as users vent frustratio..
3UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : loses $1bn in first quarterly post-float result
4RENAULT : Past Auto Deals Have Spotted History -- WSJ
5AVIVA : AVIVA : Value of detected claims fraud falls as fraudulent applications rise sharply

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About