Canada's Endeavour Mining discloses $1.9 billion buyout proposal for Centamin

12/03/2019 | 04:24am EST

Canada's Endeavour Mining Corp on Tuesday went public with its 1.47 billion pound ($1.89 billion) all-stock buyout proposal for Centamin Plc after the British gold miner's board rebuffed several attempts to engage in deal talks.

Endeavour's proposal consists of 0.0846 of its shares for each Centamin share, or roughly 126.27 pence per share, a 13% premium to the target's last close as per Reuters calculations.

Centamin shares were up nearly 7% at 119.2 pence within 10 minutes of opening on the London Stock Exchange.

Toronto-listed Endeavour expressed frustration at Centamin's refusal to engage in any merger discussions, adding that the company rejected an initial proposal in 2018 within 24 hours.

"Endeavour is therefore today announcing the terms of its proposal in order to allow Centamin shareholders the opportunity to consider the proposal and encourage the Centamin board to engage with Endeavour on the prospects for a friendly recommended merger," the company said.

Centamin did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of regular business hours.

The proposal comes when miners across the globe are looking to bolster their investment budgets after years of softer spending. Barrick Gold has bought Africa-focused Randgold, while U.S.-listed Newmont purchased Goldcorp.

(Reporting by Muvija M and Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sriraj Kalluvila)

