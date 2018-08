"We continue to work very hard and we are making progress. We're not there yet," Freeland told reporters after days-long talks wrapped up without a deal.

"We know that a win-win-win agreement is within reach," she added. "With goodwill and flexibility on all sides, I know we can get there."

(Reporting by Julie Gordon and Makini Brice; Writing by Tim Ahmann; editing by Jonathan Oatis)