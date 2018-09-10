Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada's Freeland to hold NAFTA talks in Washington on Tuesday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 10:44pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland after a meeting with Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in Mexico City

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland will meet U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Washington on Tuesday to discuss talks to renew the NAFTA trade pact, a government official said on Monday.

Freeland spokesman Adam Austen did not give details. After more than a year of talks, Canada and the United States are still trying to resolve differences over the North American Free Trade Agreement, which also includes Mexico.

U.S. officials say time is running out to reach a deal that the current Congress can vote on. Freeland spent a day in Washington last week and said she and Lighthizer were making very good progress in some areas, although a deal remained out of reach.

Austen, asked whether Freeland might return to Washington later in the week, said no decisions had been taken. She is due to attend a two-day meeting of legislators from the ruling Liberal Party in western Canada on Wednesday and Thursday.

Officials say the main sticking points are Canada's dairy quota regime, Ottawa's desire to keep a dispute resolution mechanism, and Canadian media laws that favour domestically produced content.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who says he is prepared to tear up NAFTA, has struck a trade deal with Mexico and threatened to push ahead without Canada.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Diane Craft and James Dalgleish)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:56pRipple and R3 Reach Settlement
BU
10:52pHealth Care Down on Cyclical Bias -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
10:47pCITY OF CLIFTON NJ : PSE&G Work Advisory Tuesday 9/11/18
PU
10:44pCanada's Freeland to hold NAFTA talks in Washington on Tuesday
RE
10:42pRANDY VULAKOVICH : Business-Education Partnership Grant Applications Now Accepted
PU
10:39pU.S. Treasury Prices Notch Gains -- Update
DJ
10:27pU.S., Europe optimism helps global stock index dodge trade war dread
RE
10:27pGETTING PARTICLES IN THE NORTHEASTERN PACIFIC : An Unexpected Honeymoon
PU
10:27pNORTHERN ROCKIES REGIONAL DISTRICT : NRRM Signatory on LNG Canada Support Letter
PU
10:27pIBT INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF TEAMSTERS : NAFTA Consensus Needed on Labor, Dairy, Dispute Settlement Issues
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Plastic packager RPC buoyed by private equity interest
2WINDELN DE SE : WINDELN.DE SE: windeln.de SE and COO Jürgen Vedie mutually agreed to terminate service contrac..
3TESLA : CYBORG DREAMS: AI brain plug-in coming says Musk
4SIRIUS MINERALS PLC : Sirius Minerals Plc - Procurement and capital estimate update
5UNICREDIT SPA : Morgan Stanley recommends buying Italian assets ahead of budget

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.