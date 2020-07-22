Log in
Canada's Hibernia oil platform gradually resuming production

07/22/2020 | 05:00pm EDT

July 22 (Reuters) - The Hibernia oil platform in Canada is gradually resuming production after being shut due to a discharge of drilling and production fluids, the Hibernia Management and Development Co (HMDC) said on Wednesday.

"There were no sheens observed overnight or today. We received additional satellite images this morning, which showed no indication of any anomalies. We will therefore be re-tasking vessels as appropriate," HMDC said.

Hibernia sits roughly 315 km (200 miles) east of St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador. ExxonMobil owns the largest stake in the oil platform, followed by Chevron Canada and Suncor Energy Inc. (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION -0.38% 91.04 Delayed Quote.-24.16%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.75% 44.26 Delayed Quote.-34.58%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. -2.08% 23.97 Delayed Quote.-42.48%
WTI 0.79% 41.865 Delayed Quote.-33.49%
