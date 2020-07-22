Canada's Hibernia oil platform gradually resuming production

July 22 (Reuters) - The Hibernia oil platform in Canada is
gradually resuming production after being shut due to a
discharge of drilling and production fluids, the Hibernia
Management and Development Co (HMDC) said on Wednesday.
"There were no sheens observed overnight or today. We
received additional satellite images this morning, which showed
no indication of any anomalies. We will therefore be re-tasking
vessels as appropriate," HMDC said.
Hibernia sits roughly 315 km (200 miles) east of St. John's,
Newfoundland and Labrador. ExxonMobil owns the largest
stake in the oil platform, followed by Chevron Canada
and Suncor Energy Inc.
(Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru
