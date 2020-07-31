Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada's Imperial Oil posts loss on coronavirus-led oil slump

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 12:26pm EDT

Canadian integrated energy company Imperial Oil Ltd posted a second-straight quarterly loss on Friday, hit by lower crude prices and refining margins as the COVID-19 pandemic dented demand for fuel and related products.

The coronavirus outbreak led to the grounding of flights and brought economies to a standstill, hurting demand for fuel and forcing producers to implement widespread output cuts.

Imperial, majority-owned by Exxon Mobil Corp, said its refineries throughput averaged 278,000 barrels per day, 19% lower than last year, with overall utilization at 66% in the quarter.

Prices for the company's U.S. crude fell 53.5% to $27.83 per barrel, while Canadian crude prices dropped about 66% from year-ago levels to $16.73 per barrel.

The company said it expected lower realized prices for its products to result in substantially lower earnings and cash generated from operations than in 2019, unless conditions improve significantly in the latter half of the year.

It said it might need to book impairment charges on its long-life assets depending on the outcome of an ongoing review.

Next year's capital budget is likely to be similar to 2020's, of C$1.1 billion to C$1.2 billion, as uncertainty about the pandemic remains, Chief Executive Brad Corson said on a conference call.

The company, usually a major rail shipper, moved none of its own crude on trains during the quarter, but sees a possible increase by year-end, Corson said.

Imperial's average production for the quarter fell 13.3% to 347,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day due to scheduled shutdowns of its Kearl and Syncrude facilities.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company posted a loss of C$526 million ($391.86 million), or 72 Canadian cents per share, for the second quarter, compared with a profit of C$1.21 billion, or C$1.57 per share, last year.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Richard Chang)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -0.62% 41.575 Delayed Quote.-40.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.37% 43.14 Delayed Quote.-33.76%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:53pUnder Armour Says Revenue Could Be Down As Much As 20% To 25% In The Back Half Of The Year
RE
12:48pBrexit talks scheduled just in time for key EU October summit
RE
12:43pChinese trader COFCO names former Cargill director Sang as head of Asia
RE
12:43pCaterpillar offers cautious outlook after punishing quarter; shares drop
RE
12:41pUK hedge fund manager Odey charged with assaulting a woman
RE
12:40pCaterpillar offers cautious outlook after punishing quarter; shares drop
RE
12:37pU.S. crude output in May plummets by a record 2 mln bpd
RE
12:34pBulgaria expects budget surplus of 1.5% of GDP at end-July
RE
12:31pChinese discounts hit record as pandemic hammers physical demand
RE
12:30pGM partners with EVgo to add 2,700 new fast chargers in U.S.
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Apple delivers blowout earnings amid COVID-19, market shrugs off iPhone delays
2FACEBOOK : Facebook smashes revenue estimates amid pandemic, forecasts ad growth
3LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC : LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : LSEG All Share Acquisition of Refinitiv -- Update
4PETROPAVLOVSK PLC : IRC ANNOUNCEMENT: Q2 2020 Trading Update
5GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : raises sales outlook to include COVID-19 treatment remdesivir

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group