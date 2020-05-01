Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada's Imperial Oil swings to loss on virus-fueled rout in crude prices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 08:36am EDT

Canadian integrated energy company Imperial Oil Ltd posted a first-quarter loss on Friday, recording a C$301 million non-cash charge as crude prices plunged because of excess supply and a drop in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Imperial, like its peers, has slashed spending, suspended buybacks and delayed some maintenance work to conserve cash and bolster its balance sheet at a time when the virus outbreak drags the world economy into a recession.

Prices for the company's U.S. crude fell about 17% to $45.78 per barrel in the quarter, while prices of Canadian crude fell about 40% from year-ago levels to $25.60 per barrel.

However, Imperial's total production rose to 419,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 388,000 boepd last year, primarily driven by a record first-quarter performance at its Kearl oil sands deposit.

Imperial has updated the schedule for Kearl's turnaround, or scheduled shutdown, to balance near-term production with demand. The turnaround is expected to reduce Kearl's gross production to average at about 150,000 barrels per day for the second quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company also maintained its quarterly dividend of 22 Canadian cents per share.

Imperial posted a loss of C$188 million ($134.18 million), or 25 Canadian cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of C$293 million, or 38 Canadian cents per share, last year.

The company's peers Cenovus Energy Inc and Husky Energy Inc posted quarterly losses on Wednesday. Husky said it would cut its dividend by 90%, while Cenovus suspended its dividend.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Devika Syamnath)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENOVUS ENERGY INC. 1.00% 5.05 Delayed Quote.-61.74%
HUSKY ENERGY INC. 9.02% 4.47 Delayed Quote.-57.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:56aAbbvie stands by 2020 profit forecast as Humira fuels quarterly beat
RE
08:54aSIEBERT FINANCIAL : Back To Reality
PU
08:51aCHEVRON CEO WIRTH SAYS NO PLANS TO LEAVE VENEZUELA : Cnbc
RE
08:41aShareholder advisor recommends not endorsing Deutsche Bank chair
RE
08:38aFutures slide as Trump threatens new tariffs on China
RE
08:36aCanada's Imperial Oil swings to loss on virus-fueled rout in crude prices
RE
08:34aRFA RENEWABLE FUELS ASSOCIATION : Coalition Opposes API Petition on 2020 RFS Obligations
PU
08:25aOil rises towards $27 as OPEC+ begins record cut
RE
08:23a3M sues five vendors for attempting to sell nonexistent N95 respirators
RE
08:18aSPECIAL REPORT : How a corporate PR machine is trying to kill a Wall Street tax
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : sees possible second-quarter loss as it forecasts $4 billion in COVID-19-relat..
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : SHELL B : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : fate in balance as result of rescue vote awaited
4MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Switzerland's Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Boeing Launches $25 Billion Bond Deal -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group