Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada's Liberals promise new spending, four more years of deficits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2019 | 05:26pm EDT
Liberal leader and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a rally in Peterborough

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party is promising billions of dollars in new spending initiatives if re-elected next month, but said on Sunday those commitments would require annual deficits of more than C$20 billion ($15.11 billion) over the next four years.

Trudeau, who is waging a tough battle for re-election, released the Liberals' fully costed platform during a campaign event in Mississauga, Ontario, where he promised new investments for families, students and the environment. Canadians vote on Oct. 21.

If re-elected, the Liberals said they would spend C$9.3 billion in 2020-21, rising to nearly C$17 billion by year four. The federal deficit would be C$27.4 billion in the first year of a second term, before declining slightly to C$21 billion in 2023-24.

Trudeau promised during the 2015 campaign to run three years of deficits before returning the federal budget to balance this year. Sunday's platform made no mention of when the budget would be balanced.

New revenues were estimated at C$5.2 billion in the first year, rising to C$7.2 billion in 2023-24, thanks partly to the party's promise to crack down on corporate tax loopholes and implement a 10% tax on luxury cars, boats and personal aircraft over C$100,000.

Canada's debt-to-GDP ratio would remain around the 30% mark, beginning at 30.9% in 2020-21 before dropping slightly to 30.2% in year four, the party said.

(Reporting by Kelsey Johnson; Editing by Peter Cooney)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:26pCanada's Liberals promise new spending, four more years of deficits
RE
04:25pShale Boom Is Slowing Just When the World Needs Oil Most
DJ
03:31pScammers Find Easy Prey on Internet Marketplaces
DJ
03:25pScammers Find Easy Prey on Internet Marketplaces
DJ
03:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : China PMI, U.S. Private-Sector Hiring and September Employment
DJ
02:25pTCG Buys Majority Stake in Food52 for $83 Million
DJ
02:19pCorrection to U.K. Inverted Yield Curve Story
DJ
01:33pFed Rate Cuts Put Pressure on Electronic Brokers
DJ
01:28pB20 COALITION : Gbc to hold an exciting working session during wto public forum
PU
01:16pFed Rate Cuts Put Pressure on Electronic Brokers
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : SHARE OFFER
2GR PROPERTIES LTD : GR PROPERTIES : PROXY FORM
3EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC. : Investors Are Moving Into Storage Units
4COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPRTATN CO : China's COSCO says to resume share trading on Monday
5AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : France blames XL Airways collapse on Oslo aid, appeals to EU

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group