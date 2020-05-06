Log in
Canada's Manulife posts profit miss on market woes, coronavirus-related claims

05/06/2020 | 06:04pm EDT

By Nichola Saminather

Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life insurer, reported on Wednesday a 34% drop in first-quarter core earnings, missing analyst expectations, on unfavorable market conditions related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

While net income attributable to shareholders was helped by gains from widening credit spreads, that was offset by lower-than-expected investment returns, primarily because of the sharp declines in oil prices, the insurer said in a statement.

"The  COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt economies and capital markets worldwide, and our operating conditions during the first quarter were understandably affected," Chief Executive Roy Gori said in the statement.

Underlying profit, which excludes the impact of market movements and investment activities, fell to C$1 billion ($706.9 million), or 51 Canadian cents a share, in the three months ended March 31, from C$1.5 billion or 76 cents a share a year earlier, Manulife said. Analysts had expected C$1.1 billion, or 59 cents a share.

Reported net income was C$1.3 billion, or 64 Canadian cents a share, compared with analyst expectations of C$753 million, or 44 cents a share.

Global wealth and asset management was the only major unit to see core earnings gains, on net inflows of C$3.2 billion, compared with net outflows of C$1.3 billion a year earlier, largely driven by institutional allocations.

Asia, the insurer's traditional growth driver, was hit by a decline in sales in Japan, which offset increases in Hong Kong and elsewhere in the region.

(Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Peter Cooney)

