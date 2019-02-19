LOS ANGELES, Calif., Feb 19, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Canadians are finding it difficult to land medical residencies in Canada and that's leaving their career in limbo. But there are solutions and working with Residents Medical, an education, preparatory, consulting, and placement organization, is an effective one.



In order to practice medicine in Canada, a medical school graduate must complete nationalized board tests and hands-on post graduate training in a Canadian accredited university-affiliated teaching hospital - a medical residency. The problem is that there are fewer than a dozen accredited university-based teaching hospitals from which to choose. Unlike in the U.S. where any hospital can apply for medical residency training accreditation through the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME), training in Canada is much more limited.



As a result, more and more Canadian medical school graduates are applying for residencies in the U.S. where there are more than 500 hospitals and thousands of specialty positions within those hospitals that offer graduate medical education training.



However, this influx is only adding to a residency bottleneck problem that already exists in the U.S.; there are many more applicants than there are accredited residency slots. And even though there are two integrated application services that help applicants apply for residencies - the Canadian Resident Matching Service (CRMS) and the National Residency Match Program (NRMP), the reality remains that there are still too many applicants for residency programs in both countries.



The unsung and marginalized victims of this cross-border residency training bottleneck are specifically Canadian International Medical Graduates (IMGs). These are Canadian citizens who go abroad to study and then return to Canada to find a residency and eventually start practicing medicine. It's more difficult for them than a Canadian Medical School graduate due to a host of issues such as visa problems, lack of USMLE preparation courses, sub-par M3 medical school rotations, no U.S. clinical or research experience or letters of recommendation.



So, what happens to this group of Canadian citizens who have gone abroad, graduated and not been matched into a medical residency in Canada or the U.S.? There are ways for a Canadian IMG to stand-out and increase their chances.



Residents Medical helps solve visa issues, integrates IMGs in relevant and paid research tenure, preps them for the USMLE's Board examinations so they can get better scores, provides hands-on insured externships, helps IMG's obtain letters of recommendation (based on performance) from respected individuals in their specialty, along with other nuanced preparatory and educational strategies.



For years, Residents Medical has helped Canadian medical school graduates and IMGs to find solutions so they can enter into a top residency training program in the U.S.



Residents Medical has a holistic and well-rounded protocol. They provide much-needed innovation to address the national doctor shortage. Organizations such as Residents Medical are showing compassion when coming up with real solutions for the medical residency crisis. Residents Medical is doing this by giving MD holders an opportunity to advance their careers.



About Residents Medical:



Residents Medical is an innovative educational organization with its sphere of influence in medical education. Residents Medical prepares, educates through its proprietary courses, counsels, consults, and has placement services for its candidates. Residents Medical's Residency Placement Program is highly sought after and highly competitive. Only qualified candidates are accepted. RM works with The Everest Foundation, nominating a selected few of its candidates for an Everest Foundation Scholars tenure in research, post graduate unaccredited training, and other medical residency candidacy CV building procurements.



This proprietary process helps the candidate prove themselves to the residency programs where they are given interviews for a coveted ACGME accredited residency position.



