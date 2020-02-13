February 13, 2020

Canada's National Economic Strategy Requires Input from All Voices

Takeaways

Canada is underperforming on innovation and competitiveness due to our lack of ability to commercialize our R&D and products.

Canada needs a national economic strategy that places innovation at its centre and must include government as well as leaders from all sectors.

Our approach to talent has to be more open-minded in terms of its global orientation and the value placed on youth talent and the talents new Canadians bring with them.

Action

To come up with a strong national economic strategy, the Prime Minister needs to be sitting at the innovation table along with very diverse voices: players from every sector, youth, new Canadians and leaders of top companies. We also need to channel capital and investment, so that these people can effectively influence Canada's future economy.

View podcast athttps://thefutureeconomy.ca/interviews/suzanne-grant/