Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada's Ontario province boosts deficit forecast to $15 billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 07:12pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly called a

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's most populous province, Ontario, on Friday accepted a recommendation made by a commission of inquiry that it should more than double its budget deficit projection for 2018-19, sending bond yields higher.

The Independent Financial Commission of Inquiry, launched by the province's new conservative government, recommended in a report that the province revise its projected deficit for the current fiscal year to C$15 billion ($11.6 billion) to reflect the commission's proposed accounting adjustments and adjustments for revenue and expense projections.

Ontario, which is home to many of Canada's manufacturers and automakers, has one of the largest sub-sovereign debts in the world, at nearly C$350 billion in March.

The previous Liberal Party government had projected a C$6.7 billion deficit in a pre-election budget in March that included increased spending on health care and child care.

Ontario's 10-year yield rose 1.5 basis points to 3.101 percent. The gap between the province's 10-year yield and the yield on the Government of Canada's 10-year benchmark widened by 1 basis point to a spread of 67.4 basis points.

The spread had widened by as much as 2 basis points after the report was released before buyers stepped in, according to IFR.

"Only when the Government of Ontario truly accounts for its real deficit position can we begin to put the province back on a path to balanced fiscal sustainability," Ontario Minister of Finance Vic Fedeli said in a news release.

Among the commission's other recommendations was for the province to set a long-term goal of restoring its triple-A credit rating. Its bonds are rated A+ by Standard & Poor's.

"It seems that in the short term there will be more financing and issuance required," said Hosen Marjaee, senior managing director, Canadian fixed income at Manulife Asset Management.

"Over the next few years, if they manage to balance the budget it would be positive for the spreads. And if they get us the AAA rating over the much longer term it would be just fantastic."

The Progressive Conservative Party, led by populist Doug Ford, won a majority in the June provincial election, ending 15 years of Liberal rule.

($1 = 1.2909 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

By Fergal Smith

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:25pU.S. agency accuses Walmart of pregnancy discrimination in lawsuit
RE
07:24pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Finds Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Engaged in Spoofing of Treasury Futures and Eurodollar Futures
PU
07:24pU S INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION : USITC Votes to Continue Investigations Concerning Steel Trailer Wheels from China
PU
07:24pFrench handbag maker Longchamp to invest in China to revive sales
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:15pNewly Released Wondershare Recoverit for Mac 7.3.2 Supports Encrypted-APFS File Scanning and Recovery
SE
07:12pCanada's Ontario province boosts deficit forecast to $15 billion
RE
07:09pOECS ORGANISATION OF EASTERN CARIBBEAN STATES : Cuban Foreign Minister receives the Director General of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
PU
07:09pEUROPEAN UNION : ESMA agrees to limit the application of tick sizes to systematic internalisers quotes for shares and depositary receipts
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MAZOR ROBOTICS LTD : MAZOR ROBOTICS : Medtronic to acquire Mazor in $1.64 billion deal
2MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Fourth Quarter 2018 Presentation
3CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar leans on old playbook to cope with Trump tariffs
4NAFTA deal not yet in sight, Canada stands firm on auto tariffs
5ADOBE SYSTEMS : ADOBE : Makes Its Largest Deal Ever

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.