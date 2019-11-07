Canada's Quebec forecasts C$1.4 billion budgetary surplus for fiscal 2019-2020

Quebec's government forecast a budgetary surplus of C$1.4 billion ($1.06 billion) for fiscal 2019-20, Finance Minister Eric Girard said, adding that economic growth was expected to be 2.4% in 2019, up from 1.8% in a previous estimate.

The government posted a budget surplus of C$4.8 billion for fiscal year 2018-2019 compared with its previous estimate of C$2.5 billion.

"The economic performance of Quebec is remarkable," Girard told reporters in Quebec City, but cautioned that growth would slow through 2020.

In a sign of improved fiscal discipline, Canada's second most-populous province behind Ontario said it would achieve its target of reducing the gross debt burden to 45% of GDP at March 31, 2020, six years ahead of schedule.

Quebec's center-right CAQ government, which formed a majority government last year, has committed to delivering four additional fiscal years of balanced budgets.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Chris Reese and Sonya Hepinstall)

