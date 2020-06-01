Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada's Suncor CEO sees electric vehicles disrupting oil demand as much as coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 06:18am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Suncor Energy facility is seen in Sherwood Park, Alberta

By Jeff Lewis

The shift to electric vehicles and other low-carbon technologies could disrupt crude oil demand on a similar scale to the coronavirus pandemic, Suncor Energy Inc's chief executive said on Monday.

The comments are a stark prediction in an industry that frequently downplays the impact of electrification and points to forecasts of rising global oil demand to justify new investment and pipeline expansions.

Canada is the world's fourth-largest oil producer and the sector accounts for 10.6% of the country's gross domestic product.

"While Canadian oil and gas will remain a significant part of the global energy mix for some time, we have to take advantage of new opportunities that offer attractive growth prospects," Suncor CEO Mark Little said in an opinion article for Canada's Corporate Knights magazine.

"The temporary economic lockdown triggered by the 2020 pandemic is giving us a glimpse into a not-too-distant future where the transformation of our energy system could disrupt demand on a similar scale."

Economic shutdowns to limit the outbreak's spread ground travel to a halt, cutting fuel demand by roughly 30% worldwide. Suncor, Canada's No. 2 oil producer, curtailed output and cut its dividend by more than half.

The sector also faces mounting pressure from a growing number of investors who screen companies based on environmental, social and governance guidelines.

Norway's $1 trillion wealth fund in May blacklisted Suncor and other large oil sands producers for producing excessive greenhouse gas emissions.

Little called for federal investment to help the industry diversify into hydrogen, renewable jet fuel and carbon fiber.

Bitumen is rich in asphaltenes, the feedstock for carbon fiber, used for producing lighter vehicles including EVs, he said.

"If we can figure out how to do this affordably at scale, it has the potential to quadruple the revenue from Alberta's current bitumen output," he wrote.

(Reporting by Jeff Lewis; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:50aOil steady as OPEC+ considers extension to crude curbs
RE
06:49aChina asks state firms to halt purchases of U.S. soybeans, pork, say sources
RE
06:48aCoty appoints Chairman Peter Harf as CEO
RE
06:44a'Lemon' or not, Trump is stuck with Phase 1 China trade deal
RE
06:43aOil steady as OPEC+ considers extension to crude curbs
RE
06:39aSemiconductor Manufacturing International plans China IPO - prospectus
RE
06:36aBrazil's Embraer reports $292 million loss on coronavirus, failed Boeing deal
RE
06:34aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Up on softer-than-feared Trump response to China, Vietnam leads
RE
06:33aU.S. utilities look newly cheap, but face COVID-19 headwinds this summer
RE
06:33aDecline in Factory Output Eased in May but Recovery Set to Be Slow
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES, INC. : ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES : COMPLETES $90 MILLION RETAIL PORTFOLIO SALE
2THAI BEVERAGE : THAI BEVERAGE : Waiting for Better Conditions Before Considering Beer IPO
3NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : JP Morgan raises its recommendation to Buy
4MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM, S.A. : Spanish telecom operator MasMovil agrees $3.3 billion private equity bid
5A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S : A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK : JP Morgan takes a positive view

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group