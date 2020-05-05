Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada's Suncor Energy swings to loss on impairment charge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 07:10pm EDT
Suncor Energy facility is seen in Sherwood Park, Alberta

Canadian oil and gas producer Suncor Energy Inc swung to a quarterly loss on Tuesday, partly hurt by an after-tax impairment charge.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company posted a loss of C$3.53 billion ($2.51 billion), or C$2.31 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of C$1.47 billion, or C$0.93 per share, a year earlier.

The company recorded an after-tax impairment charge of C$1.798 billion on its share of the Fort Hills assets and against its share of the White Rose and Terra Nova assets.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh and Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:39pTGA THERAPEUTIC GOODS ADMINISTRATION : Exemption to enable timely access to radiopharmaceuticals and RAI
PU
07:37pCanada's Sun Life sees challenging year for insurers; profit beats estimates
RE
07:34pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's Hubei receives 7.35m tourists during May Day holiday
PU
07:29pWORLD BANK : Supports COVID-19 Medical Response in Suriname
PU
07:18pCVC, Blackstone consider investing in Itay's Serie A soccer league - FT
RE
07:10pCanada's Suncor Energy swings to loss on impairment charge
RE
07:09pSTATISTICS NEW ZEALAND : Unemployment rate at 4.2 percent in March quarter
PU
06:54pDEVEX RESOURCES : Ongoing exploration defines gold in rocks at Basin Creek
PU
06:53pThe end of the open plan office? Workspaces get post-pandemic makeovers
RE
06:41pPinterest flags slowing ad spend as quarterly loss widens, shares fall
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT, INC. : Beyond Meat takes to grocery stores as lockdowns hit sales at restaurants
2SUNCOR ENERGY INC. : SUNCOR ENERGY : reports first quarter 2020 results
3HASBRO, INC. : HASBRO : Mattel looks to Christmas for recovery as sales warning hits shares
4BEXIMCO PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : BEXIMCO PHARMACEUTICALS : Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-1..
5DHT HOLDINGS, INC. : DHT HOLDINGS: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group