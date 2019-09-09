Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada's Suncor to install cogeneration units at oil sands plant for C$1.4 billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 09:37pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Suncor Energy facility is seen in Sherwood Park, Alberta

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc, Canada's second-largest oil sands producer, will invest C$1.4 billion ($1.06 billion) to install two cogeneration units at its Oil Sands Base Plant, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25%, the company said on Monday.

The natural gas-fueled cogeneration units will replace coke-fired boilers and provide steam generation for Suncor's bitumen extraction and upgrading operations, as well as 800 megawatts of power to be transmitted to Alberta's electricity grid.

The Base Plant in northern Alberta is Suncor's largest oil sands project, producing 357,000 barrels per day of synthetic crude from its two upgraders.

"We're trying to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions in every barrel we produce and this is a big step forward," Suncor Chief Executive Mark Little told Reuters in a phone interview.

Suncor already transmits about 450 megawatts to the Alberta grid from its existing cogeneration units and the Base Plant project will nearly triple that contribution, Little said.

The project will provide low-carbon power equivalent to displacing 550,000 cars from the road, Suncor said in a statement.

Suncor is aiming for a C$2 billion ($1.5 billion) increase in free funds flow by 2023 and Little said the cogeneration project would generate just over 10% of that through lowering oil sands operating costs and sustaining capital costs.

It will also cut Base Plant sulphur dioxide emissions by 45% and nitrogen oxide emissions by 15%.

Cogeneration uses natural gas to produce both industrial steam and electricity. A number of other oil sands producers including Cenovus Energy Inc and MEG Energy Corp also use it to power their operations.

($1 = 1.3161 Canadian dollars)

($1 = 1.3163 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Peter Cooney)

By Nia Williams

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:29pHUAWEI DROPS LAWSUIT AGAINST U.S. OVER SEIZED EQUIPMENT : court filing
RE
10:19pUAE energy minister trusts new Saudi energy minister will strengthen Saudi role in OPEC
RE
09:52pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Jobs growth continues in June quarter 2019 (Media Release)
PU
09:49pOil rises on hopes of extended OPEC production cuts
RE
09:47pApple, Foxconn say they overly relied on temporary workers in China
RE
09:47pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, ASEAN to further strengthen trade, economic relations
PU
09:41pNorthland Power to buy Colombian utility in C$1.05 billion deal
RE
09:37pCanada's Suncor to install cogeneration units at oil sands plant for C$1.4 billion
RE
09:33pU.S. states launch antitrust probe of Google, advertising in focus
RE
09:33pBig Tech faces growing number of federal, state probes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar drifts down as trade-deal progress stokes cautious risk appetite
2TOLL BROTHERS INC : Toll Brothers, Inc. Prices $400 Million of Senior Notes
3PEUGEOT : Carmakers near CO2 cliff-edge in electrification race
4Canada's Suncor to install cogeneration units at oil sands plant for C$1.4 billion
5SOFTBANK CORP : SOFTBANK : urges WeWork to shelve IPO - FT

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group