Canada's Supreme Court says workers' lawsuit against Nevsun Resources can go ahead

02/28/2020 | 12:53pm EST

Canada's Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal made by Nevsun Resources Ltd, and said a lawsuit by three Eritrean workers against the miner for violations of human rights could go forward.

The plaintiffs, who were employed by Nevsun at its Bisha mine in Eritrea, Africa, had sued the company, accusing it of slavery, forced labor and crimes against humanity.

Nevsun Resources, owned by Chinese gold miner Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd, had objected to a ruling by the British Columbia Court of Appeal.

Nevsun said British Columbia courts did not have the power to pass judgment on the lawsuit, citing a doctrine that says courts in one country are not allowed to rule on what another country does.

In its judgment on Friday, the Supreme Court said the lawsuit could go forward and that the trial judge would have to decide whether Nevsun breached customary international law. (http://bit.ly/2wgns5O)

Vancouver-based Nevsun said in a statement on Friday that it does not intend to comment further on the judgment, adding that it expects a trial of the claims and those of other similar claimants will proceed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia in September 2021.

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
