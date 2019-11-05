Canada's Trade Deficit Narrowed In September

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA--Canada's trade deficit with the rest of the world narrowed in September as imports and exports declined.

Canada posted a merchandise trade deficit of 978 million Canadian dollars ($744 million), Statistics Canada said Tuesday. Market expectations were for a C$600 million deficit, according to economists at TD Bank.

Meanwhile, the previous month's data were revised to show Canada had a trade deficit of C$1.235 billion in August, compared with an earlier estimate of a C$955 million deficit.

Canadian exports fell 1.3% in September to C$49.78 billion. Imports declined 1.7% to C$50.76 billion.

Canada's monthly trade report covers the sale and purchase of merchandise goods. It doesn't incorporate services.

