By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA -- Canada's trade deficit widened in November on a sharp drop in crude oil exports, as low prices continued to weigh on the country's energy sector.

Canada posted a trade deficit in November of 2.06 billion Canadian dollars ($1.55 billion), Statistics Canada said Tuesday. Market expectations were for a C$2.15 billion deficit, according to Royal Bank of Canada.

Meanwhile, the October trade data were revised to show a deficit of C$851 million, compared with a previous estimate of a C$1.165 billion deficit.

Canadian exports fell 2.9% to C$48.33 billion in November from the previous month, led by lower exports of energy products. Imports shrank 0.5% to C$50.39 billion.

