Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada's Trade Deficit Widened In November

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 08:46am EST

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA -- Canada's trade deficit widened in November on a sharp drop in crude oil exports, as low prices continued to weigh on the country's energy sector.

Canada posted a trade deficit in November of 2.06 billion Canadian dollars ($1.55 billion), Statistics Canada said Tuesday. Market expectations were for a C$2.15 billion deficit, according to Royal Bank of Canada.

Meanwhile, the October trade data were revised to show a deficit of C$851 million, compared with a previous estimate of a C$1.165 billion deficit.

Canadian exports fell 2.9% to C$48.33 billion in November from the previous month, led by lower exports of energy products. Imports shrank 0.5% to C$50.39 billion. 

  Write to Kim Mackrael at kim.mackrael@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:59aEXCLUSIVE : Sears to ask bankruptcy judge for approval to liquidate - sources
RE
08:59aEXCLUSIVE : Sears to ask bankruptcy judge for approval to liquidate - sources
RE
08:58aInvestors Poised for Subtle Signs of De-Escalation as Trade Talks Proceed
DJ
08:56aGerman Economy Shows New Signs of Softening, Raising Broader Fears -- 2nd Update
DJ
08:51aU.S.-China trade talks continue for a second day, few details
RE
08:46aCanada's Trade Deficit Widened In November
DJ
08:44aOil prices up on U.S.-China trade talk hopes, OPEC cuts
RE
08:36aOil prices up on U.S.-China trade talk hopes, OPEC cuts
RE
08:24aSerco, Mears win £2.9 billion refugee housing contracts in Britain
RE
08:19aTrump renews dig at Fed, expresses longing for lower interest rates
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS' : Profit Outlook Tumbles -- Update
2WESTERN DIGITAL : WESTERN DIGITAL : New Personal Storage Solutions from Western Digital Put Consumers in Contr..
3CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Venezuela's PDVSA in oil deal with firm part-owned by Florida Republican
4JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : EU moves closer to tightening rules on London-based invest..
5GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely sees car sales growth vanish

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.