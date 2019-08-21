Canada's Trans Mountain restarts construction on contentious pipeline expansion
CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - Trans Mountain Corp has restarted construction on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said on Wednesday, a year after the contentious project stalled because of regulatory delays.
The expanded pipeline will nearly triple the flow of crude from Alberta's oil sands to the British Columbia coast but is fiercely opposed by environmental and some indigenous groups.
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)