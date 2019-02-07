Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada's Trudeau denies pressuring justice minister on SNC-Lavalin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 11:53am EST
Canada's PM Trudeau speaks during the Lima Group meeting in Ottawa

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday denied a newspaper report that his office had attempted to pressure Canada's former justice minister to intervene in the prosecution of engineering and construction firm SNC-Lavalin Group.

"The allegations reported in the story are false," Trudeau told reporters in a Toronto suburb. "At no point did we direct the attorney general, current or previous, to take any decision whatsoever in this matter."

The Globe and Mail newspaper, citing unnamed sources, reported that Trudeau's office had pressed then-Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould to intervene in the corruption and fraud case against SNC-Lavalin, but she had refused to ask federal prosecutors to make a deal with the company to avoid a costly trial.

Reuters has not independently verified the claims.

A spokesman for Wilson-Raybould, who moved to a new cabinet post last month, declined to comment on the Globe's story. SNC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Montreal-based SNC-Lavalin is facing fraud and corruption charges related to allegations that former executives paid bribes to win contracts in Libya und
er Muammar Gaddafi's regime, which fell in 2011. [https://reut.rs/2DhHHzX]

SNC has argued that it should be allowed to negotiate a deal and avoid a costly trial because the executives accused of wrongdoing have left the company and it has overhauled its ethics and compliance systems.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa and Tyler Choi in Toronto; Editing by James Dalgleish)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:57pEurozone Economy Is Facing a Perfect Storm--Update
DJ
04:53pCanada's Trudeau denies pressuring justice minister on SNC-Lavalin
RE
04:51pOil falls as U.S. inventories weigh on supply outlook
RE
04:51pWall Street extends slide on report Trump-Xi meeting unlikely before deadline
RE
04:49pFed's Kaplan Advocates for Rate Pause 'For Some Number of Months' -- Update
DJ
04:48pCorrection to India's central bank raising its key lending rate
DJ
04:48pU.S. Government Bonds Rally as Europe's Economy Weakens
DJ
04:47pBB&T to buy SunTrust in biggest U.S. bank deal in a decade
RE
04:45pU.S. weekly jobless claims retreat from one-and-a-half-year high
RE
04:38pGermany does not want to exclude Huawei from 5G buildout - Handelsblatt
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Twitter shares sink after weaker-than-expected revenue forecast
2CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : fresh food campaign drives profit beat, shares surge
3FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : shares tumble as 2019 guidance disappoints
4BB&T to buy SunTrust in biggest U.S. bank deal in a decade
5SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen Cuts 2020 Targets as 4Q Net Profit Beats Expectations -- Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.