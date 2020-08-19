Canada's Trudeau plans sweeping social welfare reform, sources say

OTTAWA, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin
Trudeau is weighing sweeping changes to the country's social
welfare system and a series of economic measures that will align
Canada with ambitious climate goals, according to people
familiar with the matter.
The plan to bolster the social safety net will especially
help those hurt most by the pandemic and come after Trudeau
replaced a fiscally cautious finance minister.
"The prime minister wants to go big," said a government
source, adding that Trudeau, 48, sees the moves as part of his
legacy.
Trudeau replaced former Finance Minister Bill Morneau, who
resigned on Monday, with close ally Chrystia Freeland.
Trudeau said the pandemic had unmasked "fundamental gaps" in
society and the country needed a long-term recovery plan that
addressed issues head on.
"This is our chance to build a more resilient Canada, a
Canada that is healthier and safer, greener and more
competitive, a Canada that is more welcoming and more fair," he
said after the cabinet shuffle.
Trudeau said he would seek a confidence vote in parliament
over his plan when the body reconvenes in September.
Cabinet minister and close Trudeau ally Dominic LeBlanc said
the plan "will contain a number of positive ideas that
opposition parties have been talking about."
These include measures on childcare, access to quality
housing and an expanded employment insurance program," he told
the Canadian Broadcasting Corp on Wednesday.
Trudeau took office in 2015 and was re-elected last year,
with a minority government. The son of former Prime Minister
Pierre Trudeau, Trudeau has focused on boosting social programs,
raising taxes on the highest earners and stressing the need to
fight climate change.
Canada's economy has been crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic,
and Trudeau's government has spent billions on support and other
measures to alleviate the worst of the pandemic lockdown. But
Ottawa has so far not mapped out a sweeping economic strategy.
"The taps are really going to be turned on," said a fiscally
conservative Liberal concerned that spending could get out of
hand. "That's the biggest risk."
Freeland said on Tuesday she wanted a green, fair and
inclusive restart plan.
"She is a social interventionist activist, so she believes
in the power of government and also believes in the redirection
of funds to those who need it most," said one Liberal who has
worked closely with Freeland.
Canada's budget deficit this fiscal year is forecast to hit
C$343.2 billion ($253.4 billion), the largest since World War
Two.
Trudeau said he would not abandon fiscal sense even as he
tries to balance economic inequities "because we know government
needs to be responsible in building the future."
