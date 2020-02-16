Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada's Trudeau scraps Barbados trip to try to resolve anti-pipeline protests

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/16/2020 | 09:25pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller meets with representatives of the Mohawk Nation at the site of a rail stoppage

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has cancelled his planned trip to Barbados to help resolve widespread rail disruptions caused by indigenous rights activists opposing the construction of a natural gas pipeline, his office said on Sunday.

Indigenous communities across Canada have been blocking some key railway lines for nearly two weeks in protest against the Coastal GasLink pipeline in British Columbia, which has forced Canada's biggest railroad, Canadian National Railway Co, to shut operations in eastern Canada.

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller, who held talks with some indigenous communities on Saturday, told a talk show on Sunday the unrest and its impact on the economy amounted to a national crisis.

"Following the government's ongoing efforts to address infrastructure disruptions across the country, the Prime Minister will convene the Incident Response Group tomorrow to discuss steps forward," Trudeau's office said in a statement.

The C$6.6 billion ($4.97 billion) pipeline at the heart of the dispute would move natural gas from northeastern British Columbia to the Pacific Coast, where the liquefied natural gas Canada export facility led by Royal Dutch Shell Plc is under construction. The pipeline will be operated by TC Energy Corp.

In December, private equity firm KKR & Co Inc and Alberta Investment Management Corp agreed to buy a majority stake in Coastal GasLink.

The protests were sparked by the arrests of people opposing the pipeline's construction on traditional land of the Wet'suwet'en community. Some 28% of the 670-km (420-mile) route passes through Wet'suwet'en lands.

The most damaging protest is near Belleville in Ontario, the most-populous Canadian province. Canadian National has won court injunctions to end the action but the Ontario Provincial Police, responsible for enforcing the measures, has so far not acted.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corp reported on Saturday that at least 66 shipping vessels were stalled in British Columbia's waters because of rail blockades.

Trudeau was set to attend the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in Barbados this week. Instead, Canada will be represented by Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne, the statement added.

(Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Peter Cooney)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.08% 0.89027 Delayed Quote.-2.35%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.09% 1.72703 Delayed Quote.0.40%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.09% 82.968 Delayed Quote.-1.03%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.15% 0.74221 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY -0.02% 124.5 Delayed Quote.6.82%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.08% 1.4347 Delayed Quote.-1.40%
KKR & CO. INC. 0.09% 33.54 Delayed Quote.14.98%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.27% 0.85157 Delayed Quote.-2.31%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL -1.04% 23.28 Delayed Quote.-11.03%
TC ENERGY CORPORATION 0.97% 74.62 Delayed Quote.6.85%
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES -1.11% 139.93 Delayed Quote.-2.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
10:09pChina cuts medium-term rate to soften coronavirus hit to economy
RE
09:53pThai fourth GDP expands 1.6% year-on-year, slowest pace in 5 years
RE
09:51pChina Home-Price Growth Slowed to 18-Month Low in January
DJ
09:50pChina Attracted $12.68 Billion of Foreign Direct Investment in Jan, Up 2.2% on Year
DJ
09:44pChina's home price growth hits near two-year low as coronavirus spreads
RE
09:38pAsian shares hover around three-week highs on Chinese support measures
RE
09:25pCanada's Trudeau scraps Barbados trip to try to resolve anti-pipeline protests
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08:42pJapan manufacturers remain pessimistic as coronavirus fears grow
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1T-MOBILE US : New York drops fight against T-Mobile-Sprint merger
2Clock's ticking for Nissan boss Uchida to show he has a plan - sources
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : Fast-food companies in China step up ?contactless? pickup, delivery as coronavirus rag..
4GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED : General Motors to wind down Australia, New Zealand operations, sell Thailan..
5CHINA MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE GROUP LIM : CHINA MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE : POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group