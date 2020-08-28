Canada's economy posts a record 38.7% annualized second-quarter contraction

June's GDP rose by 6.5% over May as both goods-producing and services-producing sectors recovered from the shutdowns.

Following are seasonally adjusted figures for gross domestic product, in percent. With the exception of the price index data, they are adjusted for inflation.

Q2 Q1 Q4

Annualized change -38.7 -8.2 +0.6

Change from previous quarter -11.5 -2.1 +0.1

Quarterly change in GDP

implicit price index -1.2 -0.5 +0.8

NOTE: The median forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll was for -39.6% annualized growth in the quarter and a +5.6% increase in June GDP.

