Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada's envoy to China says 'misspoke' on Huawei CFO case

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 05:49pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Immigration Minister John McCallum speaks in the House of Commons in Ottawa

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's ambassador to China said he "misspoke" when he said Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou had a strong case against extradition to the United States, John McCallum said in a statement on Thursday.

Speaking to Chinese-language media in a Toronto suburb on Tuesday, McCallum said Meng had "good arguments on her side" in her case.

"I regret that my comments with respect to the legal proceedings of Ms. Meng have created confusion. I misspoke. These comments do not accurately represent my position on this issue," McCallum's statement said.

Meng's arrest in Vancouver on Dec. 1 at the behest of the United States enraged China, which has called for the extradition case to be dropped. The United States has until Jan. 30 to formally request her extradition over alleged violations of U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Canada's government has emphasised that it follows the "rule of law" and cautioned against politicising the case after U.S. President Donald Trump told Reuters last month he would intervene if it served U.S. trade or national security interests.

In his Tuesday remarks, McCallum said Trump's comments and the fact that Canada had not applied the same sanctions against Iran as the United States made for "strong arguments" Meng could make before a judge. She next appears in court on Feb. 6.

Meng has been released on bail and is living in one of her two multi-million Vancouver homes, wearing a GPS ankle bracelet and watched by security guards when she leaves the house.

The case has made for tense Canada-China relations. Two Canadians were detained in China following Meng's arrest, and a third was sentenced to death on drug charges.

Neither Canada nor China has explicitly tied these actions to Meng's arrest but some former diplomats have suggested this is a "tit-for-tat" issue.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters Wednesday that he is focused on getting detained Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor out of China and recalling McCallum would not help their case.

(Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny; Editing by Tom Brown)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:22pCanada set to provide Nokia C$40 million for 5G research
RE
06:14pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND AGRI FOOD OF CANADA : The Government of Canada invests in the grains and oilseeds sector
PU
06:07pU.S. oil up 1 percent on Venezuela turmoil, but hefty stock build weighs
RE
06:00pWeak Intel outlook stokes fears of a chip slowdown
RE
06:00pWILBUR ROSS : U.S., China 'miles and miles' from trade deal - Ross
RE
05:54pU.S., China 'miles and miles' from trade deal - Ross
RE
05:49pCanada's envoy to China says 'misspoke' on Huawei CFO case
RE
05:46pDemocrat Elizabeth Warren Weighs Wealth Tax on Rich Households
DJ
05:43pWTO member group says bid to reform rules more challenging
RE
05:38pTrump Proposal on Wall, Reopening Government Fails in Senate--9th Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. oil up 1 percent on Venezuela turmoil, but hefty stock build weighs
2U.S., China 'miles and miles' from trade deal - Ross
3Mercedes-Benz to ramp up business with China auto suppliers
4ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : Weak Intel outlook stokes fears of a chip slowdown
5MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC : KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against Maxa..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.