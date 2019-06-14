Log in
Canada's health regulator says some cannabis products to launch mid December

06/14/2019 | 01:57pm EDT
Cannabis plants fill a room in an aquaponics grow operation by licensed marijuana producer Green Relief in Flamborough

(Reuters) - Health Canada said on Friday that some edible cannabis products, extracts and topicals will be sold in physical or online stores from mid December.

The amended Cannabis regulations will come into force on October 17, the regulator said, adding that cannabis producers with federal license will need to provide 60-days notice of their intent to sell new products, as they are currently required to do.

The amendments will also limit the amount of tetrahydrocannabinol or THC, the substance in cannabis that makes people high, to 10 milligrams per serving in cannabis edibles and extracts. For cannabis topicals, the limit will be 1 gram of THC per package.

Last year, Canada became one of the first major economies to legalize recreational marijuana, a move that has led to the creation of a multi-billion dollar industry.

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

