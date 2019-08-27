Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada's largest oil producer joins opposition to Enbridge pipeline plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 03:36pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian Natural Resources pump jack pumps oil out of the ground near Dorothy

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, the country's biggest oil producer, has joined a number of other firms asking Canada's energy regulator to intervene in Enbridge Inc's plan to overhaul shipping contracts on its Mainline pipeline network.

Canadian Natural's letter to the National Energy Board (NEB), filed late on Monday, calls on the regulator to delay Enbridge's proposal to switch to long-term, fixed-volume contracts on 90% of the Mainline.

ConocoPhillips Canada, a unit of the U.S. oil major, also wrote to the NEB on Monday asking for the process to be delayed because of the "avoidable uncertainty" it created for Canadian producers.

Suncor Energy Inc, MEG Energy Corp, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Japan Canada Oil Sands Ltd (JACOS) and the Explorers and Producers Association of Canada previously wrote to the regulator expressing concerns about the planned changes.

Enbridge launched a two-month open season on Aug. 2 to solicit bids for fixed capacity on the Mainline, which carries 2.85 million barrels per day of Canadian crude and is the largest export conduit to the United States. Space is currently allocated on a monthly basis.

Guy Jarvis, Enbridge's executive vice president of liquids pipelines, said the company had been in discussions with customers since last year and that the proposed changes were supported by shippers behind the majority of the volumes transported on the Mainline system.

"We've been through an 18-month process with a diverse set of shippers. Landing on a single contract is a compromise and clearly not everyone gets what they want," Jarvis told Reuters.

The NEB said it was reviewing the letters to determine its next steps.

Canadian shippers have complained the switch to fixed contracts would enable U.S. refiners downstream to secure most of the Mainline capacity, and tie producers into delivering crude to the Midwest region at the expense of other markets.

"Enbridge's proposal is completely inappropriate, and is being made at a time when considerable market power imbalance exists because of the shortage of pipeline capacity leaving the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin," Canadian Natural President Tim McKay said in the letter.

Canada is the world's fourth-largest crude producer, but congestion on existing export pipelines and delays building new ones have led to deep price discounts, prompting Alberta's provincial government to impose mandatory production curtailments.

Canadian Natural said the NEB should direct Enbridge to halt the open season until the regulator can consider the issue of market power imbalance raised by producers. The regulator should also approve the new terms and conditions and tolls before shippers are required to sign any binding contractual commitments for space, the company's letter added.

(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Paul Simao and Peter Cooney)

By Nia Williams
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD -1.43% 30.04 Delayed Quote.-7.44%
ENBRIDGE INC 0.42% 43.765 Delayed Quote.2.76%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.21% 59.5 Delayed Quote.11.52%
MEG ENERGY CORP -2.25% 4.34 Delayed Quote.-42.41%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL -0.36% 24.925 Delayed Quote.-2.49%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. -0.19% 37.21 Delayed Quote.-2.23%
WTI 2.16% 54.95 Delayed Quote.23.28%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:57pBOND REPORT : 2-year/10-year U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Inversion Deepens, Flashing 'red'
DJ
03:54pPurdue Pharma in discussion on $10 - $12 billion offer to settle opioid claims -sources
RE
03:48pOil strengthens in volatile trade ahead of expected U.S. crude drawdown
RE
03:43pU.S. yield inversion deepens, stokes recession fears
RE
03:36pCanada's largest oil producer joins opposition to Enbridge pipeline plan
RE
03:35pOil strengthens in volatile trade ahead of expected U.S. crude drawdown
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:05pFrance postpones announcement on its EU commissioner candidate
RE
03:02pPhilip Morris in merger talks with Altria; e-cigs at stake
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : GOLD: ... and in the end, gold wins
2Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
3Weed leader Canopy Growth ousts co-CEO Bruce Linton
4J&J liable for $572 million in Oklahoma opioid epidemic trial; shares rise
5CELGENE CORPORATION : Celgene, Bristol Clear Way For Merger -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group