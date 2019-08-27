Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada's ruling Liberals to target wireless bills in election: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 08:47pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at the Niagara-on-the Lake Community Centre in Niagara-on-the-Lake Ontario

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada's ruling Liberals will promise to help cut cell phone and internet bills in an upcoming election campaign amid widespread complaints about the cost of wireless communications, party sources said.

One option being studied is a cap on bills, the sources said, while another is to oblige major providers to offer wholesale access to Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs), which are smaller outfits without their own infrastructure.

The Liberals, tied in the polls with the official opposition Conservatives ahead of the Oct. 21 vote, want to tackle bills they say are much higher than in other industrialized nations.

Liberal officials knocking on doors as election preparations heat up say the cost of phone bills and internet is one of the most frequent complaints they hear.

"Canadians shouldn't be paying more for their already very expensive internet and communications services, and that is something we will take into account," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Monday.

The three main wireless providers - BCE Inc's Bell unit, Rogers Communications Inc and Telus Corp - account for around 90% of the market.

Consumer advocates have long complained this leads to gouging that particularly hits the poor.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), which regulates the industry, said wireless costs account for almost 9% of the household income of the bottom 20% of Canadians.

(Graphic: The high cost of Canadian wireless services png link: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/CANADA-POLITICS-TELECOMMUNICATIONS/0H001QES782M/eikon.png)

VAST COUNTRY

In December, Canada's innovation ministry released an independent report that showed while prices were gradually falling, Canadian monthly plans with two gigabytes of data still cost an average C$75.44 ($56.83).

The equivalent price in the United States was C$61.26 while in Rome it was just C$21.11. In Australia, like Canada a vast underpopulated country, the figure was C$24.70.

The major telecommunications providers disagree with the study and say costs are roughly comparable with those elsewhere. The Liberals though are determined to act.

"There are two choices: legislate or push through measures to boost competition," said one of the sources, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation.

Bell and Rogers referred queries to the industry group Canadian Wireless Telecommunications Association (CWTA). Telus did not respond to requests for comment.

In February, Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains ordered the CRTC to focus more on affordability and lower prices.

The CRTC said earlier this year it was looking into whether it should order the major players to offer more access to the MNVOs, which complain they are effectively being shut out.

The major firms say they are investing billions in infrastructure to ensure coverage for just 36 million people scattered across the world's second-largest country. Over-regulation will cause speed and quality to slip, they add.

"When you get into an election campaign you get into emotion sometimes," said CWTA President and Chief Executive Robert Ghiz.

"It's extremely important that any political party make sure they don't put too much short-term thinking into something that is going to drive our economy," Ghiz said in an interview.

The CRTC this month ordered a cut in the rates that third-party internet resellers pay the major firms for access.

Bell said the move would cost it C$100 million, and it cut plans to extend internet broadband to smaller towns by 20%, which angered Bains.

The left-leaning opposition New Democrats, who could end up keeping Trudeau's government in power if the Liberals fail to win another majority in October, are also promising a crackdown. The Conservatives, seen as being more friendly toward big business, are looking at a tax rebate to help cut bills, said a well-placed source.

Marie Aspiazu of OpenMedia, a non-governmental organization pushing for cheap widespread internet access, conceded prices were falling slightly.

"Is it better than nothing? Yes. But are we doing great? No, I think we can do a lot more," she said by phone.

(Additional reporting by Kelsey Johnson; Editing by Denny Thomas and Paul Simao)

By David Ljunggren
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.10% 1.47419 Delayed Quote.-5.96%
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. -0.85% 65.16 Delayed Quote.-5.59%
TELUS CORPORATION -0.47% 46.88 Delayed Quote.4.46%
UNIVERSAL SCIENTFC INDUSTRL SHNGH CO LTD 3.10% 13.29 End-of-day quote.43.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:55pRide-hailing firm Grab says to invest $500 million in Vietnam over next five years
RE
09:49pOil gains as inventory build eases recession concerns
RE
09:44pPentagon in talks with Australia on rare earths plant - official
RE
09:39pDeutsche Bank says records sought in Trump congressional probe include tax returns
RE
09:38pEXPLAINER : Ex-Google engineer faces severe penalties in self-driving trade secrets case
RE
09:38pPURDUE PHARMA IN DISCUSSION ON $10 BILLION-$12 BILLION OFFER TO SETTLE OPIOID LAWSUITS : sources
RE
09:36pU.S. appeals court revives aluminum antitrust cases vs Goldman, JPMorgan, Glencore
RE
09:30pCHINA'S POTENTIAL NEW TRADE WEAPON : Corporate Social Credits
DJ
09:29pAsian stocks find modest support on firmer U.S. futures
RE
09:24pBusiness group issues wake-up call on China's corporate 'social credit' plan
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Purdue Pharma in discussion on $10-$12 billion offer to settle opioid lawsuits - sources
2Ex-Google engineer indicted for stealing self-driving car secrets, pleads not guilty
3LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : PENTAGON IN TALKS WITH AUSTRALIA ON RARE EARTHS PLANT: official
4AXON ENTERPRISE INC : AAXN INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman Investigating Axon (AAXN) For Possible Disclosure Vio..
5KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : KIA MOTORS : Hyundai Motor, South Korean union reach tentative wage deal without stri..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group