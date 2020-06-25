Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada's top health official to seek details of Ontario COVID-19 farm worker guidelines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 04:17pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Migrant workers wear masks and practice social distancing in Portage la Prairie

By Kelsey Johnson and Allison Martell

Canada's top public health official said on Thursday she plans to seek more information from Ontario about the province's plan to allow some COVID-19 positive people with no symptoms to return to their jobs, a risky policy according to workers' advocates and some doctors.

Ontario, Canada's most populous province, issued guidelines on Wednesday allowing some migrant farm workers back to work as farms battle outbreaks that have killed three people and infected hundreds more.

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said protocols that separate COVID-19 positive and negative workers must be stringent, and workers' health must be considered.

"People can begin to have symptoms anytime during that incubation period and potentially can get sick fairly fast," she said. "You need to make sure that you screen them for symptoms and enable them to stop working if they're not feeling well."

Canadian farmers rely on some 60,000 temporary foreign workers predominantly from Latin America and the Caribbean. Many live in crowded bunkhouses where the virus can spread quickly.

Sudeshna Nambiar, chief operating officer of Lakeside Produce, a Leamington, Ontario greenhouse operation, welcomed the new policy. She said each employee is responsible for 23 rows in the greenhouse, allowing for ample distancing.

Lakeside had 13 infections among workers in the spring, but all have recovered.

"This is the new normal. This is how we have to operate, with more hygiene and social distancing," she said.

Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease specialist and professor at the University of British Columbia, said the virus is likely to spread if workers return.

On Wednesday, the Ontario Federation of Agriculture said workers will not be forced to work.

"This isn't a community that has a lot of flexibility in their lives," said Murthy. "Most individuals are not in a place where they can make a free and fair choice."

(Additional reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by David Gregorio)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:35pEquities gain, safe havens rise in choppy trading as virus cases surge
RE
04:34pH.R. 2748, SAFE Act
PU
04:34pCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : H.R. 5804, DHS Blue Campaign Enhancement Act
PU
04:29pWall Street ends choppy session higher as strength in banks offsets virus woes
RE
04:29pEquities gain, safe havens rise in choppy trading as virus cases surge
RE
04:29pGOODRICH PETROLEUM : '#hottakeoftheday' Podcast
PU
04:29pCMS : Clinicians can apply for COVID-19 MIPS exception
PU
04:29pRESEARCH REPORT : As Impacts of Conflict and Violence Spill Across Borders, International Community Has Stake in Solutions
PU
04:24pEquities gain, safe havens rise in choppy trading as virus cases surge
RE
04:21pDistrict of Columbia sues four oil majors for misleading consumers on climate change
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : 'THE MONEY'S GONE': Wirecard collapses owing $4 billion
2HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration says Huawei, Hikvision backed by Chines..
3SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - : Cattolica's Shares Jump After Generali Commits to Become Major Sharehol..
4BAYER AG : BAYER AG : HSBC gives a Buy rating
5ROYAL MAIL PLC : ROYAL MAIL : Full Year Results 2019-20

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group