Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada says reopening USMCA trade pact could be a 'Pandora's box'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 05:22pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland takes part in a news conference in Washington

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland on Thursday cautioned against the idea of reopening a new continental trade pact with the United States and Mexico, saying it could be a "Pandora's box."

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Politico this week that changes needed to be made to the text of the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade deal to ensure its labor provisions could be enforced.

"When it comes to the issue of actually opening up the agreement, that's where Canada's view is, we've done our deal," Freeland told reporters on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Washington when asked about Pelosi's comments.

"This was a very intense negotiation. A lot of time, a lot of effort went into it, compromises were made on all sides, and we believe that people need to be very careful around opening up what could really be a Pandora's box," she added.

One part of the deal - which was signed last November after 15 months of sometimes rancorous negotiations - was a chapter designed to boost labor standards and wages in Mexico.

Democratic lawmakers say the pact must ensure workers in Mexico have the right to organize, a step that would require new Mexican labor laws.

"Canada has done its share, we have done our work, and now it's up to each country to work on ratification," said Freeland.

She reiterated that Canada could find it hard to press ahead with efforts to ratify the treaty as long as U.S. maintained tariffs on imports of Canadians steel and aluminum.

Canada has campaigned hard for the removal of the punitive measures, which the Trump administration unveiled last May, citing national security.

U.S. officials have suggested the tariffs could be scrapped if Canada agreed to quotas on exports of steel and aluminum, an idea that Ottawa rejects.

"We are saying that will not happen. We do not want to limit the growth of that industry," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters in Alma, Quebec.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Dan Grebler and G Crosse)

By David Ljunggren

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:07pPSU VIKINGS : Vikings Return To Desert Golf, Prepare For Big Sky Championship
PU
06:05pTrump picks former presidential candidate Cain for Fed board
RE
05:57pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON FINANCE : Wyden Statement on Reported China Trade Summit
PU
05:52pOFFICE OF PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA : Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker
PU
05:48pBy spying on Huawei, U.S. found evidence against the Chinese firm
RE
05:48pU.S., China Aim for Trade Deal in Weeks, Trump Says
DJ
05:42pGOVERNMENT OF BAHAMAS : Codes of Practice for Dealers in Precious Metals and Precious Stones
PU
05:27pTrump Considering Nominating Herman Cain for Fed Seat--3rd Update
DJ
05:22pCanada says reopening USMCA trade pact could be a 'Pandora's box'
RE
05:22pFOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE : Changes to the Meat Regulations
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLOCK X CAPITAL CORP : BLOCK X CAPITAL CORP. : Announces Investment in MineHub Technologies, Inc.
2AFRICAN GOLD GROUP, INC. : AFRICAN GOLD : Receives Shareholder Approval for Share Consolidation
3NEC CORPORATION : NEC : and Ceragon Collaborate to Expand 5G Wireless Backhaul Business Globally
4ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP : ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORPORATION : Announces Strategic Alternatives Review
5BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : BLACKSTONE LP : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About