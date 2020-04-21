Log in
Canada sees no beef shortage, but prices may rise due to coronavirus

04/21/2020 | 02:48pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa

OTTAWA/WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) - The Canadian government is not expecting a beef shortage despite the spread of the novel coronavirus in certain meat-packing plants, though prices may rise, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

Trudeau also told a briefing that beef producers are placing a priority on ensuring the Canadian market is supplied before exporting products.

Canada, one of the world's biggest beef and pork exporters, has seen several meat plants idled or slowed as coronavirus inspections spread. Cargill Inc on Monday said it would idle its beef plant at High River, Alberta, because of an outbreak.

"We are not at this point anticipating shortages of beef, but prices might go up," Trudeau said. "We will of course be monitoring that very, very carefully."

North America has seen a steep drop in meat demand since the pandemic accelerated, as a loss of sales to restaurants, which have closed, outweighed a pickup in revenue at grocery stores.

Beef processors have assured Canadian officials they will prioritize domestic sales, which are their largest and most stable market, said Oliver Anderson, spokesman for the country's agriculture minister. The government has not imposed any new export restrictions, he said.

Even so, the government is "very concerned about outbreaks in the food supply chain," Health Minister Patty Hajdu told reporters.

Meat processors have taken numerous measures, such as putting up physical barriers and staggering breaks, but those steps and supplies of personal protective equipment are not applied equally in all plants, said Paul Meinema, national president of the United Food and Commercial Workers. The union represents employees in the country's biggest meat factories run by Cargill, JBS SA, Maple Leaf Foods and Olymel.

The plants should slow processing speeds and even shut plants down before infections spread rapidly, Meinema said.

Even some government inspectors who work in the plants lack face shields and non-surgical masks, said the Agriculture Union, which represents about 6,500 people who work for Canadian government departments and agencies.

"There is obviously a shortage," Agriculture Union President Fabian Murphy said. Seven inspectors in the Cargill plant have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, he said.

Canada's death toll from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, was 1,728 as of Tuesday, a 7% rise from the previous day. There have been 37,382 cases reported.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said a framework to reopen the economy of Canada's most populous province would come in a few days. On Monday, Ford said any return would be gradual.

Air Canada, the country's biggest airline, said it would suspend flights between Canada and the United States after April 26.

By Kelsey Johnson and Rod Nickel

