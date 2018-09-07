Canada sheds surprise 51,600 jobs in August

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted a gain of 5,000 jobs in August and expected the unemployment rate to rise to 5.9 percent from a record low of 5.8 percent in July.

The Canadian dollar fell to C$1.3168 to the greenback, or 75.94 U.S. cents after the jobs data.

Part-time employment declined by 92,000 jobs while full-time positions edged up by 40,400 positions. Employment in the goods-producing sector fell by 30,400 jobs, mostly in construction, while the services sector lost 21,200 positions, the majority in professional, scientific and technical services, along with wholesale and retail trade.

After two months of gains, employment in Canada's most-populous province of Ontario fell by 80,100 jobs in August.

Employment either increased or was little changed in other provinces.

Average hourly wages in August, a figure watched closely by the central bank, rose by 2.6 percent from a year earlier. The year-over-year increase was the smallest since the 2.4 percent gain in October 2017.

The jobless rate had also been 6.0 percent in June, before declining to 5.8 percent in July, the lowest since the current method of calculating unemployment was introduced in 1976.

