Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada sheds surprise 51,600 jobs in August

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 08:50am EDT
People wait in line for resume critique and career assessment sessions at 2014 Spring National Job Fair and Training Expo in Toronto

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Canadian economy unexpectedly shed 51,600 jobs in August after two months of gains, with losses in part-time work overtaking gains in full-time employment, lifting the unemployment rate to 6.0 percent, Statistics Canada data indicated on Friday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted a gain of 5,000 jobs in August and expected the unemployment rate to rise to 5.9 percent from a record low of 5.8 percent in July.

The Canadian dollar fell to C$1.3168 to the greenback, or 75.94 U.S. cents after the jobs data.

Part-time employment declined by 92,000 jobs while full-time positions edged up by 40,400 positions. Employment in the goods-producing sector fell by 30,400 jobs, mostly in construction, while the services sector lost 21,200 positions, the majority in professional, scientific and technical services, along with wholesale and retail trade.

After two months of gains, employment in Canada's most-populous province of Ontario fell by 80,100 jobs in August.

Employment either increased or was little changed in other provinces.

Average hourly wages in August, a figure watched closely by the central bank, rose by 2.6 percent from a year earlier. The year-over-year increase was the smallest since the 2.4 percent gain in October 2017.

The jobless rate had also been 6.0 percent in June, before declining to 5.8 percent in July, the lowest since the current method of calculating unemployment was introduced in 1976.

(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Ottawa; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:12pINSTANT VIEW : U.S. August job growth surges
RE
03:12pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Quarterly Report on Public Debt Management for the Q1 of FY 2018-19 (April to June 2018) released
PU
03:11pCorrection to Jobs Report Story
DJ
03:09pCURRENCIES : Dollar Pops Higher After August Jobs Data Show Pickup In Wage Growth
DJ
03:07pUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : Environmental Farming Scheme Now Open
PU
03:02pRICHARD LI : JD.com says CEO will cooperate further with U.S. police if requested
RE
03:02pSINN FÉIN : 'Antrim & Newtownabbey Council u-turn a victory for Irish speakers' - Logue
PU
03:02pTHE DAILY MACRO BRIEF : Trump is watching you, Japan; trouble in Latin America...
03:00pSquirrels Research Labs Partners with BittWare to Launch World’s Most Powerful Cryptocurrency FPGA Card
GL
02:57pU.S. job growth surges; annual wage growth largest since 2009
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CORPORATION : CBS NEGOTIATING MOONVES' EXIT AND VIACOM MERGER STANDSTILL: sources
2INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways apologises after ..
3DIXONS CARPHONE : DIXONS CARPHONE : British shops endure worst August for three years - BDO survey
4ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA : Autostrade CEO feels responsible, but not guilty for bridge collapse
5DEUTSCHE BANK : Qatar eyes Germany's energy sector with 10 billion euro investment

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.