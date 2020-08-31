Canada statistics agency eyes savings 'pot of cash' for hints on recovery

OTTAWA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Canada's statistical agency is
paying close attention to the "pot of cash" that Canadians have
saved up amid the COVID-19 pandemic as it looks to understand
who is saving and how that money may contribute to the shape of
the recovery.
Prior to the pandemic, Canadians saved just 2-3% of their
disposable income, but that jumped to 28.2% in the second
quarter of this year, Greg Peterson, Assistant Chief
Statistician responsible for Economic Statistics at Statistics
Canada, told Reuters on Monday.
"There's that pot of cash that's basically sitting there and
we're interested in monitoring where that goes," Peterson said.
"It's kind of a notable divergence from what we normally see."
One of the main questions is whether the extra money will go
toward paying down household debt or whether it will be spent on
goods and services, Peterson said.
The economy is now showing signs of having put the worst
behind it, and Canada's real GDP is seen rebounding 3% in July,
edging economic activity closer to pre-pandemic levels, data
showed last week.
The jump in the savings rate came in the second quarter amid
a unique set of circumstances: disposable incomes climbed
sharply on higher government transfers - namely emergency wage
benefits - while household spending fell amid COVID-19
shutdowns.
The agency is looking at producing more quarterly data on
things like household income and savings rate by income
quintile, something which they've only broken out on annual
basis in the past, Peterson said.
Separately, the agency will continue to produce its
so-called "flash estimates" for key indicators for the
foreseeable future. It started issuing preliminary numbers for
indicators like monthly retails sales as speed became
increasingly important amid the pandemic.
"For as long as people are happy with receiving early
indicators, with that possibility of a bigger revision, then I
see no reason why we wouldn't continue," he said.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; editing by Steve Scherer
and Richard Pullin)